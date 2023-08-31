Arduino Joins the AWS Partner Network to Help Businesses Bridge the Gap Between Edge Hardware and Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arduino, an open-source hardware pioneer with 32 million active developers worldwide, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to deliver enterprise-grade Arduino PRO products that work with AWS for customers in commercial and industrial sectors. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings.

In addition, the company’s device and data management service, Arduino Cloud, announced today that it now processes 4 billion device messages every month from both individuals and businesses. This is a significant milestone from the 3-year-old service built on AWS.

Although companies recognize the immense potential of digital transformation at the edge, many feel the goal is beyond their reach because of a lack of solutions. Arduino Cloud offers both businesses and individuals an easy path to collect data, control the edge and gain insights from connected products without the need to build, deploy and maintain a custom IoT platform.

“Choosing Arduino Cloud for our business application slashed product development time by six months and saved us over $250,000 in engineering services,” said Adam Bishop, co-founder of ABM Vapor Monitoring. “Arduino PRO provides us with an end-to-end commercial platform. Using the Arduino Opta PLC connected to Arduino Cloud, we monitor commercial buildings across America to ensure regulated air quality standards are met. Arduino Cloud has been an instrumental partner in our journey to introduce new products to the market.”

Arduino joins a global network of over 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries, working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals and deliver value to mutual customers. Customers will also experience streamlined support architecting edge-to-cloud integrated solutions, whether choosing Arduino Cloud, AWS cloud services or hybrid architectures.

“Today, industrial hardware and advanced cloud services exist in independent worlds with significant complexity,” said Guneet Bedi, Arduino’s SVP and GM. “By offering integration with the flexibility and scalability of AWS and pay-as-you-go pricing, businesses will be able to greatly reduce complexity and significantly accelerate their go-to-market with the scale of Arduino PRO.”

The open architecture at the core of every Arduino product provides a new preferred path to AWS for all microchips supported by Arduino. In addition, existing Arduino Cloud business customers now have an integration track for scaling to self-managed solutions on AWS, while existing AWS customers now have reference architectures to integrate Arduino products.

Arduino’s Investment to Enable Industrial Innovation

The Arduino PRO product line, introduced in 2020, meets the request from OEMs and industry integrators for a hardware ecosystem that lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates time to market. The Arduino PRO portfolio features 24 industrial-grade products, including the Portenta X8 Linux SOM and UL-certified Opta PLC. Currently, Arduino PRO technology is deployed by more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.

This announcement reinforces the commitment Arduino shared when announcing its Series B funding to chart a new strategic course that emphasized the expansion of its enterprise-scale offerings. More recently, the company named Bedi to head its U.S. operations, with two new offices focused on accelerating its B2B growth.

To learn more about how Arduino PRO helps companies transform through rapid IoT deployment, visit arduino.cc/pro.

About Arduino

Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino’s solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomous vehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $32 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at https://www.arduino.cc/ or on Twitter and LinkedIn.