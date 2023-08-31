Ferguson-Florissant School District First in Missouri to Pioneer Varsity Tutors for Schools Teacher Assigned Tutoring

FERGUSON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ferguson-Florissant School District (FFSD), serving nearly 10,000 students in the greater St. Louis area, today announced a groundbreaking tutoring initiative to advance its commitment to deliver high-quality instruction to every student while prioritizing equitable outcomes and educational opportunities. The initiative is made possible through a strategic partnership with Varsity Tutors, a St. Louis-based company and the leading curated platform for live online learning.

Beginning this school year, all students within the district will have personalized learning support with equitable access to 24/7 live, on-demand, chat-based tutoring. Students can also benefit from standards-based practice resources, always-on enrichment programs, and district-wide homework, study, and essay help.

A distinctive feature of the FFSD program is the introduction of Varsity Tutors Teacher-Assigned™ tutoring, which will initially serve 2,000 students across three priority schools. This innovative district-led solution empowers teachers–who know students best– to prescribe live, online tutoring to students encountering difficulties. By doing so, teachers gain an extra support system, ensuring each student receives tailored assistance to bridge learning gaps and return to the classroom with greater confidence and engagement.

Dr. Joseph Davis, Superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District, expressed the district's commitment to holistic education, stating, "As educators, our mission extends beyond teaching academic subjects. We aim to inspire young minds, nurture their curiosity, and create an environment where every student believes in their potential for greatness. Our strategic plan, "Equity and Access for All," positions us to shape the future by delivering quality education and serving as beacons of hope for our communities. I have no doubt that, together, we will pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future for our students."

Chuck Cohn, Founder and CEO at Nerdy, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are delighted to partner with the Ferguson-Florissant School District in furthering their strategic mission. We firmly believe that personalized, face-to-face live online instruction from top-tier tutors can catalyze transformative learning experiences for students. We are committed to working closely with FFSD to create high-quality, personalized learning opportunities across the district."

For more information about Ferguson-Florissant School District's "Equity and Access for All" strategic plan, please visit https://www.fergflor.org. For more information on Varsity Tutors for Schools visit https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Ferguson-Florissant School District

The Ferguson-Florissant School District, located in suburban St. Louis, serves nearly 10,000 students from preschool through 12th grade with an excellent comprehensive educational program. Fully accredited by the state of Missouri, the Ferguson-Florissant School District operates seven Pre-Kindergarten through 2nd-grade schools, six intermediate schools (3rd through 5th grade), two 6th grade centers, two middle schools, two A+ and NCA-CASI-accredited high schools, a cutting-edge STEAM middle school and a STEAM high school, a student-centered learning Innovation School and a Restoration and Re-Entry Center. In addition, the District includes a nationally recognized early education program, the award-winning Challenger Learning Center space education facility and the Little Creek Nature Area, a 97-acre nature preserve that offers experiential learning opportunities for students in science, biology, ecology and related areas of study.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, has launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to support district leaders in delivering 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by extensive experience collaborating with over 250 K-12 schools and districts, Varsity Tutors has developed a comprehensive suite of services for schools and educators to complement traditional classroom learning. Notably, Varsity Tutors has introduced a unique "Teacher-Assigned Tutoring™" model that empowers educators to request and schedule live, face-to-face tutoring, facilitating seamless communication and real-time tracking of student progress.