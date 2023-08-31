BNSF Railway Foundation Awards Scholarships to 48 High School Students

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forty-eight high school graduates from across the country have each been awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the BNSF Railway Foundation, renewable every year for up to four years. The 2023 scholarship recipients are dependents of BNSF employees or retirees, in recognition of their outstanding high school academic achievements.

The foundation established the scholarship program to reward a limited number of college-bound children of BNSF employees with some college expenses.

“Our foundation supports nonprofits throughout the country to help make the communities even better where our own employees and their families live, work and play,” said Zak Andersen, president of the BNSF Railway Foundation. “We’re proud of all the programs we help fund, but we’re particularly pleased to support our employees’ families as they get ready for college this fall and pursue higher learning opportunities.”

This year, more than $538,000 in scholarships from the foundation went to college-bound students through several programs, in addition to the fund dedicated to employees and retirees’ dependents. Scholarships supported include through the National Future Farmers of America, National Merit Scholarships, and UNCF.

International Scholarship and Tuition Services manages the scholarship program for the BNSF Railway Foundation, including the establishment of criteria and decisions on scholarship recipients.

