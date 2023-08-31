BNSF Railway Foundation Awards Scholarships to 48 High School Students

FORT WORTH, Texas--()--Forty-eight high school graduates from across the country have each been awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the BNSF Railway Foundation, renewable every year for up to four years. The 2023 scholarship recipients are dependents of BNSF employees or retirees, in recognition of their outstanding high school academic achievements.

The foundation established the scholarship program to reward a limited number of college-bound children of BNSF employees with some college expenses.

“Our foundation supports nonprofits throughout the country to help make the communities even better where our own employees and their families live, work and play,” said Zak Andersen, president of the BNSF Railway Foundation. “We’re proud of all the programs we help fund, but we’re particularly pleased to support our employees’ families as they get ready for college this fall and pursue higher learning opportunities.”

This year, more than $538,000 in scholarships from the foundation went to college-bound students through several programs, in addition to the fund dedicated to employees and retirees’ dependents. Scholarships supported include through the National Future Farmers of America, National Merit Scholarships, and UNCF.

International Scholarship and Tuition Services manages the scholarship program for the BNSF Railway Foundation, including the establishment of criteria and decisions on scholarship recipients.

To learn more about the BNSF Railway Foundation, visit http://www.bnsffoundation.org/.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

First Name Last Name Student City Student State

Makayla

Baker

Trinidad

CO

Larkin

Barry

Raymond

NE

Madori

Bland

Sand Springs

OK

Johnathan

Brooks

Newport

WA

Olivia

Butler

Bismarck

ND

Hailey

Carter

Rosalia

WA

James

Castleberry

Cleveland

OK

Mary

Clarkson

Lincoln

NE

Claydon

Claus

Sutton

NE

Grace

Collins

Lorena

TX

Kaylee

Davis

Victorville

CA

Karissa

Fesler

Luther

OK

Dakota

Flaget

Spokane

WA

Cole

Gaskill

Sheridan

WY

Mary

Gill

Southlake

TX

Madeline

Haak

Aurora

TX

Rowan

Hendren

Ridgeway

MO

Elijah

Hiser

Seward

NE

TyJanae

Hooks

Kansas City

KS

Taren

Hunter

Hemingford

NE

Jacob

Irving

Montgomery

TX

Claire

Jobbins

Winchester

KS

Teagan

Jones

Needles

CA

Reece

Kocian

Dwight

NE

Lillie

Large

Overland Park

KS

Michael

Marley

Glendive

MT

Anika

Mathur

Frisco

TX

Jessica

Millinder

Kansas City

MO

Lainey

Mills

Gladstone

IL

Claire

Nietfeld

Windsor

CO

Emily

Noll

La Junta

CO

Julia

Norton

Keller

TX

Elizabeth

Owens

West Plains

MO

Angelina

Pletcher

Needles

CA

Hailey

Quam

Bismarck

ND

Gavin

Richardson

Basehor

KS

Cassandra

Rodgers

Marceline

MO

Lindsay

Rozas

Coppell

TX

Riley

Schnittger

Helendale

CA

Sophia

Schock

Glendive

MT

Hannah

Sears

Powell

WY

Lauren

Skaggs

Mammoth Spring

AR

Corbin

Stover

Blaine

MN

Ashlyn

Sudberry

Trophy Club

TX

Caden

Swaney

Keller

TX

Leigha

VanOrsdol

Bristow

OK

Kylah

Vogel

Crawford

NE

Kyleigh

Winters

Los Lunas

NM

 

Contacts

Kendall Kirkham Sloan
Director of External Communications
Media@BNSF.com

Contacts

Kendall Kirkham Sloan
Director of External Communications
Media@BNSF.com