The Fresh Market Teams Up with Guests in the Movement to End Hunger in the U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 34 million people in the United States identifying as food insecure, The Fresh Market, Inc. is pleased to continue its partnership with Feeding America® for a special fundraising event during the month of September for Hunger Action Month®. In an effort to make a positive impact in the movement to end hunger, the specialty food retailer is launching a roundup fundraiser at all of its 160 stores.

Throughout the month, guests at The Fresh Market will have the opportunity to round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar, or make a donation at the register, with all proceeds being donated to Feeding America. This initiative aims to provide increased support to people facing hunger by raising funds. $1 allows the nonprofit to help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local partner food banks. In addition, 90% of what a The Fresh Market store raises from the round up goes towards supporting the store’s partner food bank to feed people in their community.

"We are excited to join forces with Feeding America again this year for this very important initiative," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "This partnership allows us and our guests to make a difference in our communities by simply rounding up their purchases. Together, we can help ensure that no one goes hungry."

Hunger Action Month, recognized every September, is a nationwide campaign led by Feeding America to raise awareness and inspire the public to take action on behalf of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Each year, millions of Americans experience food insecurity, and Hunger Action Month serves as a reminder that together, we can make a difference.

“Hunger Action Month is the time to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for partners like The Fresh Market who continue to help local food banks provide meals. Their contributions make a meaningful difference for millions of neighbors facing hunger, ensuring that they have access to the food and resources they say they need to thrive.”

The Fresh Market is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. In addition to the roundup fundraiser, the retailer regularly donates unsold food to local Feeding America partner food banks in the communities it does business to help end hunger and alleviate the impact of food insecurity.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.