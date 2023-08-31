Innova Primary Care Reduces Costs and Streamlines Operations with eClinicalWorks V12 and eClinicalTouch

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the recent successes of Innova Primary Care (Innova), a full-service primary care practice serving Huntsville, AL. As a result of using eClinicalTouch, the practice is reducing the costly barriers of scaling its operations while providing comprehensive and interactive care. eClinicalTouch is the eClinicalWorks EHR on an iPad® — offering providers the freedom of mobile documentation, streamlined data entry, full access to secure patient data, and the ability to conduct healow TeleVisits™.

Innova specializes in providing a range of healthcare services to individuals and families through a care team approach, prioritizing accessibility and responsiveness around the clock. To better serve the Huntsville area, Innova is utilizing eClinicalTouch and V12, which helps them increase operational efficiencies, while reducing administrative burdens.

“Since 2012, eClinicalWorks has met our health IT needs as we continue expanding our practice,” said David Uptagrafft, CFO and director of healthcare experience of Innova Primary Care. “One of our core values is embracing new technology to drive efficiency and fuel our growth, and with the help of V12 and eClinicalTouch, we have done just that. We are excited to open our second location next month and switching to eClinicalTouch is helping us by reducing costs and operational burdens.”

With eClinicalTouch, Innova can:

Avoid the costly purchase, setup, and training associated with cumbersome hardware. Instead, physicians and medical assistants can use iPads® to deploy the app and its functions.

Capture and notate important patient data, including vitals and symptoms, while accessing a patient’s comprehensive medical notes.

Streamline appointment scheduling, follow-ups, and send prescriptions, which reduces administrative burdens that lead to physician burnout.

Utilize eClinicalWorks Scribe, an AI-driven speech-to-text software built on a natural language platform. Scribe allows providers the flexibility to generate accurate and comprehensive progress notes anytime, anywhere.

“At eClinicalWorks, our primary goal is to bring value to our customers through healthcare IT solutions that enable proactivity and growth,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Practice growth validates that our solutions are helping more patients across the country receive the quality and cutting-edge care they deserve.”

About Innova Primary Care

Innova Primary Care is a full-service physician-owned primary care office for ages 14 and up, whose vision is mending people, mending standards. We believe caring for patients goes hand-in-hand with caring for the healthcare systems of which they’re a part. This means ensuring patients are not burdened by those systems, nor are patients burdening them. We strive to renew each of our guests with a whole-person approach to wellness, focusing on their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. For more information, visit www.innovaprimarycare.com

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.