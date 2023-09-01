ZeroPay Introduces Alipay+ at 1.7 Million Merchants in South Korea, Promoting Convenient Experience for Asian Tourists

Starting from today, users of six digital payment apps including Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay, TrueMoney, and Touch 'n Go eWallet will be able to travel and shop cashless in the country, by simply scanning the ZeroPay QR placed at the merchant's counter with their home e-wallet apps (Photo: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the official operator of ZeroPay, announced the introduction of Alipay+ global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions at over 1.7 million merchants across South Korea, in a move to further ensure a smooth and convenient experience for Asian tourists.

Starting from today, users of six digital payment apps including Alipay, AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR China), MPay (Macao SAR, China), TrueMoney (Thailand), and Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia) will be able to travel and shop cashless in the country, by simply scanning the ZeroPay QR placed at the merchant's counter with their home e-wallet apps, entering the amount of payment and confirming the transaction. More Alipay+ partner e-wallets will join onboard in the coming months.

The tie-up between Alipay+ and ZeroPay through ICB is expected to enable Korean merchants, especially smaller ones, to offer a hassle-free payment experience for international tourists and increase their potential outreach to over 1.4 billion customers from China and Southeast Asia.

Introduced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, ZeroPay is South Korea’s public QR-code based digital payment service designed to help small businesses, with a direct transaction system that enables zero-fee settlement for merchants and digital payments through e-wallets for consumers.

Commenting on the new partnership with ZeroPay, Danny Chung, General Manager of Ant Group in Korea, Australia and New Zealand, said, “We've been striving to enhance the convenience of seamless payment services for Asian tourists visiting South Korea by connecting Korean merchants with a variety of mobile payment methods that their customers are most familiar and comfortable with. By partnering with ZeroPay, we are looking forward to driving more growth opportunities for local businesses and together playing a share to further solidify Korea’s position as one of the most popular destinations with its unique offerings and convenient experience.”

Hanyong Lee, CEO of ICB, said, “Through providing this service, we will help to revitalize inbound travel, which was dampened by COVID-19, creating an environment where more overseas tourists can pay with convenience in Korea. We expect that small businesses, which account for 94% of ZeroPay merchants, will pave the way in attracting foreign tourists through Alipay+.”

Introduced by Ant Group, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions designed to enable businesses to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and better serve regional and global consumers through simple technical adaption.