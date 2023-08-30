UserTesting Launches Its New Technology Partner Program–ConnectTech

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today announced the rollout of its new technology partner program–ConnectTech. UserTesting has partnered with eight companies for the launch, and is rapidly expanding its ecosystem of connected technologies–building integrations into its customers' most used tech stacks across development, design, collaboration, and digital analytics tools. The ConnectTech program is part of UserTesting’s initiative to help builders, designers, and creators create a seamless workflow for integrating direct customer feedback into their processes for how they design and develop products and experiences.

The way teams work to build products and experiences has become a much more collaborative process, and the need for direct customer feedback to be embedded into cross-department workflows has become paramount to how these teams inform and make decisions. The charter of UserTesting’s ConnectTech ecosystem is to bring confidence in decision-making through a shared understanding of the customer–by simplifying the process for integrating human insights into the spaces and workflows of teams who are experimenting, testing, prioritizing, and/or optimizing across the product development lifecycle.

“Miro has introduced 12 innovative integrations to enhance our customers' ability to incorporate external data, documents, and various content into Miro boards, making the Miro experience more accessible, collaborative and actionable,” said Andrew Edelman, VP of Partnerships & Business Development at Miro. “Given our dedicated Product Development customer base, it was a natural choice for us to collaborate with UserTesting to support our more than 600 mutual customers using UserTesting and Miro. Together, we have built an integration that enables teams to seamlessly access customer experience research and insights ensuring a contextual and streamlined process throughout their entire workflow.”

“At InVision, our mission is to help cross-functional teams do their best work together, and this integration with UserTesting is another way that we’re making that possible,” says Jeff Chow, CEO, InVision. “With the new Freehand by InVision and UserTesting integration, teams can ensure that the voice of the customer can be leveraged by the entire organization to empower better decisioning. Users will be able to embed UserTesting videos directly on the Freehand canvas, so whether they are developing a product, running a stakeholder review, or making critical UX decisions, a centralized view of valuable customer insights is easily accessible in the places they need it, when they need it.”

With the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, users can connect their favorite tools for an embedded insights workflow right-fit for their teams. UserTesting’s ConnectTech Program includes integrations with a range of independent software vendors including:

Collaboration, design and development:

Atlassian - Easily access UserTesting customer insights at every stage of product discovery, prioritization and development with the integrations between UserTesting and Jira and Jira Product Discovery. Then, add UserTesting insights to Confluence to promote sound decisions and higher product success rates.

- Easily access UserTesting customer insights at every stage of product discovery, prioritization and development with the integrations between UserTesting and Jira and Jira Product Discovery. Then, add UserTesting insights to Confluence to promote sound decisions and higher product success rates. Canva – Embedding highlight reels in Canva assets to promote, elevate, and evangelize key insights for a shared understanding of the customer.

– Embedding highlight reels in Canva assets to promote, elevate, and evangelize key insights for a shared understanding of the customer. Figma – Test Figma prototypes in UserTesting, and embed user feedback videos directly in FigJam for teams to collaborate on key insights and learnings in a centralized space.

– Test Figma prototypes in UserTesting, and embed user feedback videos directly in FigJam for teams to collaborate on key insights and learnings in a centralized space. InVision – Freehand by InVision: Embed and watch UserTesting customer feedback videos directly on the Freehand canvas to create a centralized view of customer needs for smarter, more collaborative, problem-solving and informed decision-making.

– Freehand by InVision: Embed and watch UserTesting customer feedback videos directly on the Freehand canvas to create a centralized view of customer needs for smarter, more collaborative, problem-solving and informed decision-making. Miro – Customer feedback collected via the UserTesting platform can be embedded and shared with teammates in Miro’s visual workspace, helping to extend the voice of the customer throughout workflows and spark more effective customer-centric product design.

Digital optimization and analytics:

Contentsquare – Combining behavioral analytics with human insights, organizations can gain a more complete picture of their customers’ online behaviors; better understand their digital interactions and underlying motivations to more effectively prioritize product improvements.

– Combining behavioral analytics with human insights, organizations can gain a more complete picture of their customers’ online behaviors; better understand their digital interactions and underlying motivations to more effectively prioritize product improvements. Quantum Metric – Seamlessly bridging qualitative and quantitative insights, the digital analytics platform offers a simplified approach to tying customer needs to business outcomes by mapping appropriate UserTesting sessions to Quantum Metric session replays.

Customer relationship management:

Fuel Cycle – Companies can more efficiently reach and get feedback from their own customers already established via Fuel Cycle insights communities, and distribute tests from UserTesting directly to Fuel Cycle community members, creating an easy and efficient way to capture feedback from specific audiences.

UserTesting’s open APIs enable external developers, partners, and customers to extend experiences beyond what is currently offered directly within UserTesting–all powered by the UserTesting platform. UserTesting’s open APIs empower partners and external developers to pull clips into work management tools, extend product roadmapping solutions with highlight reels, or even launch tests from best practices templates.

“Our growing integration partnerships underscore the importance of helping our customers bring better products and experiences to market,” said Rob Vandenberg, Global VP, Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. “We know that product launches are a team sport with many different departments involved throughout the product development lifecycle. Our integrations support collaboration through continuous customer learning–bridging the gap between risk and confidence–to ensure that collectively, teams can make the best decisions for their customers and their company.”

The ConnectTech integrations are on display this week at The Human Insight Summit (THiS) in the Integration Station exhibit inside the Partner Pavilion.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.