Spire Global Awarded $4.6 Million NASA Contract to Develop NOAA Sounder

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced it was awarded a $4.6 million, 12-month contract by NASA on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to participate in NOAA’s Sounder for Microwave-Based Applications (SMBA) Phase-A study.

During this phase, Spire will compete with three other companies to develop a Microwave Sounder for NOAA’s Near-Earth Orbit Network (NEON) program. Following the completion of the 12-month contract, a single sounder from the finalists may be selected for additional contract phases that may lead to integration into NOAA’s NEON program series of Low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with the initial launch scheduled for no earlier than 2030.

The data collected from the final Microwave Sounder will be used towards advancing Earth observation, providing insights into various atmospheric properties such as temperature, humidity, cloud cover and composition.

“The NOAA LEOS program series is facilitating a new phase of Earth observation driven by technology, innovation and a commitment to understanding our planet’s dynamic systems,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales at Spire. “We’re proud to leverage Spire’s expertise in satellite technology to advance Earth observation and empower meteorologists, scientists and researchers with more precise insights into atmospheric properties.”

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit https://spire.com/.