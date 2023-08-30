BioTek reMEDys Calls for Increased Awareness Around Juvenile Arthritis Awareness and Education

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With August being Psoriasis Action Month, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, is calling for enhanced education and awareness of the condition.

Over eight million people in the U.S. have psoriasis. Nearly a third of them will develop psoriatic arthritis. Thankfully, psoriasis is treatable; however, dissemination of vital information on all aspects of the disease is necessary, which is the aim of this month-long observance launched in 1997 by the National Psoriasis Foundation.

BioTek reMEDys is urging its clinical and patient constituents and the population at large to become more aware and get involved. To draw awareness to the condition, BioTek reMEDys is also encouraging people to share their experiences on the National Psoriasis Action Month website.

“It is critical to share information and raise awareness about Psoriasis all year round, but each August, there is a focus and concentrated effort to educate people, break down stigma, support and bring hope to people and their families who struggle with this largely misunderstood condition,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chai Gadde. “At BioTek reMEDys we are proud to serve this specific community of patients through our specialty infusion services.”

Learn more about psoriatic disease, the common treatments available, and what you can do to support the cause by visiting psoriasis.org or calling the free help line at 1-800-723-9166.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.