Axio and Cyentia Institute Partner to Enhance Data-Driven Cyber Risk Quantification for Organizations Across the Globe

NEW YORK & LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axio, a leading SaaS provider of cyber risk management and quantification solutions, today announced a new joint initiative with

Cyentia, a research and data science firm with a mission to advance knowledge in the cybersecurity industry. Together, Axio and Cyentia will deliver Cyentia’s unique cyber incident analysis to Axio customers.

Cyentia’s research in the Information Risk Insights Study (IRIS) series is widely-regarded in the cyber risk community. Cyentia’s IRIS leverages a massive dataset of historical incidents to provide data-driven frequency and losses estimates. Coupling this data with Axio’s leading platform Axio360 and cyber risk expertise provides Axio customers with the most accurate and defensible cyber risk quantifications.

Axio360 enables organizations to evaluate and transfer risk capital using an optimal balance of financial and security controls. The platform has a complete suite of features to assess, manage, and plan cybersecurity improvements. Axio360 customers have successfully used the platform to quantify cyber threat scenarios beyond the financial impacts of a data breach, such as physical disruption and complex business operations.

“Axio’s mission is simple - to be the easiest and most defensible cyber risk management product on the market,” stated Nicole Sundin, Chief Product Officer for Axio. “With Axio360, teams can quickly and effectively quantify cyber risks, rapidly providing actionable, defensible, and transparent insights.” Axio’s Brendan Fitzpatrick, Vice President, Cyber Risk Quantification Modeling, continued, “From my firsthand experience working with our clients, adding Cyentia to that mix makes our leading offering even better. Their rich analysis of industry-specific incident probability and impact data drives confidence throughout a company in understanding the actual potential impact of a cyber incident, taking the guesswork out of it. Security professionals can now present risk-driven business decisions based on data that give executives and boards confidence.”

“I’ve advocated for many years that better risk data will lead to better risk decisions and defenses,” says Dr. Wade Baker, Co-Founder of Cyentia. “We demonstrated that principle with the IRIS research, and I’m thrilled that Axio is enabling organizations to benefit from the underlying data in a powerful way.”

To learn more about Axio, visit https://axio.com/.

About Axio

Axio focuses on key areas of an enterprise that represent the highest risk so organizations can budget wisely, improve cyber resilience, and demonstrate duty of care. The Axio360 platform is a decision-making engine for holistic cyber risk management, including cybersecurity assessments, cyber risk quantification (CRQ), risk transfer, and cyber insurance analysis. Axio’s industry-leading cybersecurity performance management software aligns security leaders, business leaders, and Boards of Directors around a single source of truth about their most critical corporate risks. Since 2016, Axio has been a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and financial services companies, helping drive better visibility and decision-making about cybersecurity priorities and investments. For more information, visit https://axio.com/.

About Cyentia

The Cyentia Institute is a premier research and data science firm working to advance cybersecurity knowledge and practice. We accomplish that goal by collaborating with security companies to publish data-driven reports on a range of topics and through analytic services that help organizations manage cyber risk. For more information, visit https://cyentia.com/.