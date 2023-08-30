Headspace Selected by Castell to Provide Clinical Mental Health Care Oﬀerings to Members of Value-Based Care Plans

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headspace, the provider of the world's most comprehensive digital mental health platform, has been selected by Castell, Intermountain Health’s value-based care subsidiary, to expand access to on-demand mental health care offerings. The partnership will provide members of select insurance plans in Utah access to Headspace’s clinical offerings, including behavioral health coaching and therapy.

The collaboration between Castell and Headspace aims to address the growing mental health crisis by engaging patients – wherever they may be on their mental health care journey – with robust behavioral health care offerings. The partnership will integrate Headspace’s offerings into Castell’s value-based model of care, which aims to improve clinical outcomes at a population level while reducing costs across the health care continuum.

The partnership will allow Castell to refer eligible members directly to Headspace for behavioral health coaching and therapy. Those members will then have access to a team of behavioral health coaches, who respond to outreach in two minutes or less and provide care in the moment of need. Headspace’s coaches help to build coping skills and manage day-to-day stressors, and its licensed therapists are trained in a variety of clinical specialties and treatment modalities for more acute clinical care. Headspace’s care model is built to meet people where they are in the care spectrum, and allows members to step up into higher levels of care or adjust down over time, as their needs and preferences evolve.

“Our goal with patients is to help them have the most holistic view of their health. Being able to better address and integrate a patient’s mental health status is critical to treating the whole person and elevating the quality of care they receive,” said Jay Zerwekh, CEO of Castell. “We are thrilled to partner with Headspace to give patients access to behavioral health coaching and tools that can be tailored to meet their individual needs.”

Through clinical research and actuarial science, Headspace has demonstrated the impact of its evidence-based clinical care offerings, which include improvement in anxiety symptoms among nearly 60% of members and improvement in depression symptoms among nearly 70% of members. Headspace has seen first-hand that members are more likely to continue with their care if it’s right-sized to their needs – whether that be behavioral health coaching or therapy for more acute care. When members maintain consistency, they experience meaningful, significant results in symptom reduction and overall outcome improvements, in turn, lowering costs.

"We’re proud to be selected as Castell’s partner to expand access to mental health care offerings in value-based care. Headspace and Castell have a shared belief in outcomes-based care that promotes positive clinical experiences and engaging, compassionate care for members," said Katie DiPerna Cook, senior vice president of partnerships at Headspace. "Together, we are tackling the mental health crisis by providing individuals with the right support at the right time – bridging access gaps to ensure everyone has the opportunity to receive high-quality care."

About Headspace

Headspace is your lifelong guide to better mental health. We make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their background or experience. Through our flagship Headspace app, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement and focus exercises. Our enterprise offerings combine this experience with a human-centered model of care, with coaching, therapy, psychiatry and EAP services under one roof. Our team of experts ranges from mental health clinicians to Emmy award-winning producers and data scientists, working together as one to help millions of people around the world be healthier and more productive. To learn more, please visit headspace.com.

About Castell

Castell is a comprehensive health services company that helps healthcare providers, payers, health systems, and accountable care organizations achieve success in value-based care. Castell’s impactful analytic products and innovative care solutions are designed to accelerate organizations’ transition from volume to value and improve outcomes for patients while keeping costs more affordable. Castell is an Intermountain Health company.