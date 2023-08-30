VTX1 Internet and Tarana Cover 2M Locations in South Texas with Ultra-Fast Internet

VTX1 Internet and Tarana today announced the deployment of a next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network that is making affordable, high-speed broadband service available to more than 2 million homes and businesses across 40,000 square miles of southern Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTX1 Internet and Tarana today announced the deployment of a next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network that is making affordable, high-speed broadband service available to more than 2 million homes and businesses across 40,000 square miles of southern Texas.

Mark Castillo, Director of Network Operations at VTX1, was the first on his team to hear about Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana’s unique ngFWA broadband platform — when it launched commercially in October of 2021. With astonishing claims about reliable performance in heavily-used unlicensed radio spectrum and non-line-of-sight (NLoS) connections, Castillo was immediately intrigued and began further research. He knew that convincing VTX1 CTO Sebastian Ivanisky (who he called “the biggest skeptic in our company”) to try a new product would be challenging.

Ivanisky attended Tarana’s first Seeing is Believing demo event in Mascoutah, Illinois, just two months after the launch of G1. That evening Castillo texted him, “Has it knocked your socks off?” Ivanisky responded, “I don’t even have feet after what I’ve seen today.”

Since the event, the VTX1 team has become one of Tarana’s biggest supporters. They were among the first few internet service providers (ISPs) to adopt G1, a solution now embraced by more than 200 ISPs in 21 countries. Through a combination of new market expansion and swapping their legacy fixed wireless equipment for ngFWA, the company has already added thousands of subscribers and is still actively rolling out their new G1 network. Tarana upgrades are enabling them to successfully compete with Spectrum, an incumbent cable provider, in many parts of their coverage area.

Ivanisky stated, “I thought Tarana’s claims were impossible — that they were just another vendor claiming what they do without showing me how they do it, or proving sustainable, repeatable performance. But this is not another fly-by-night product. We’ve never been able to offer 400 Mbps over wireless — and now we’re delivering that regularly.”

Castillo is also one of the many happy customers on their Tarana-backed service. Residing in a rural area 4 miles outside of town, he’s had fixed wireless broadband for the last 13 years, but it wasn’t until he had a 5 GHz G1 radio on his home that he truly experienced high-speed internet. Now he consistently sees 500+ Mbps when checking on his service. He shared, “I never worry if I’ll have enough bandwidth to play Call of Duty when my kids are watching HD videos on their tablets and my wife is video conferencing.”

The VTX1 team reports dozens of saved customers and glowing reviews from end-users on G1. Although the team was initially skeptical, Castillo said, “Once we began deploying G1, we couldn’t believe how quickly the product took a foothold in our network, how quickly our sales team was able to take advantage of the product, and how quickly the upgrade orders came in.”

Tarana CEO, Basil Alwan, added, “The journey to turn the VTX1 team into believers has been rewarding. They were one of the first ISPs to build with us, and it’s been great to see it pay off for them. We are very proud to support their growing ngFWA network as they accelerate their business and deliver fast, reliable broadband to their customers.”

About VTX1 Internet

Beginning as the Valley Telephone Cooperative in 1952, the organization combined its holdings — VTXC Communications and VTX Telecom — in 2013 to form VTX1 Companies. VTX1 Internet is now a leading broadband service provider offering internet and telephone services to approximately 20,000 customers in south Texas. Established to serve its rural communities on the principals of excellence and value, VTX1 is still moving forward to an exciting future, upholding its mission to provide exceptional customer service and support. Learn more about VTX1 at https://www.vtx1.net/.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by over 200 service providers in 21 countries and 45 US states. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit https://www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.