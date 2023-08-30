MeridianLink Mortgage Partners with Industry Leader to Help Innovative Financial Institutions Profit from Opportunities in Residential Lending.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, has partnered with Jim Deitch, Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB), to create a checklist for how innovative financial institutions can profit from opportunities in residential lending, available at https://www.meridianlink.com/jd-checklist. With the increasing demand for efficient, personalized, and user-friendly mortgage services, MeridianLink® solutions are designed to help financial institutions and lenders of all sizes facilitate fast, fully digital experiences.

“Now is the time for lenders to invest in creating truly digital mortgage lending experiences for consumers,” said Jim Deitch, CEO and Founder of Teraverde®. “The way of doing business in the past, in which a large component of mortgage banking cost was labor, just doesn’t work anymore. Financial institutions that embrace digital experiences can rapidly provide better customer service, offer more competitive pricing, and reduce costs while creating an environment that produces happier originators and customers. All of these things combined can give lenders a competitive advantage to pull through this difficult market.”

MeridianLink® Mortgage helps financial institutions deliver a modern, digitally powered mortgage lending experience, enhancing efficiency, accelerating loan processing times, and improving overall borrower and loan officer satisfaction.

“Mortgage lending is a complex process, and our customers deserve innovative technology that will help them gain a competitive advantage and greater efficiencies, more effectively manage their loan origination, and drive higher return on investment,” said JP Kelly, SVP of Mortgage at MeridianLink. “With automated, smart workflows and pricing tools built natively into the solution, MeridianLink Mortgage helps credit unions, banks, and other mortgage lenders quickly and accurately originate mortgage loans, streamline internal processes, and offer frictionless digital lending experiences to consumers from application to approval.”

“When it comes to mortgage lending, providing a frictionless member experience matters now more than ever,” said Becky Baumgartner, director of Mortgages and Collections, Prime Financial Credit Union. “We are happy to call MeridianLink a true technology partner, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the seamless implementation process. Working with them empowers us to fully manage our loan origination system (LOS) and digital transformation initiatives while reducing time to decision, ultimately enabling us to close loans faster and better serve our members.”

With over 20 years of experience in digital lending, MeridianLink understands the unique challenges that lenders face when it comes to loan origination and meeting modern-day borrower expectations. It is that knowledge, automation technology, and dedicated support staff that positions MeridianLink to deliver superior value to customers, with solutions that help strengthen the lender’s ability to deliver faster, compliant loans.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.