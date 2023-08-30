Colorado Convention Center to Continue Partnership With ASM Global With New 10-Year Contract to Manage the Colorado Convention Center and Bellco Theatre

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global has won the renewal of management of the Colorado Convention Center (CCC) in Denver, Colorado. ASM Global, which oversees the largest portfolio of convention centers in the U.S. and internationally, has operated the facility since 1994. The CCC occupies an area of 2,200,000 square feet and is located in the central business district and cultural hub of downtown Denver.

The CCC operates under the Denver Alliance Partnership, which was established in 2008 as a collaboration between ASM Global along with VISIT DENVER, the City and County of Denver, the Denver Arts & Venues, Sodexo Live!, and the Hyatt Regency Denver at the CCC. The Alliance collaborates on the promotion and use of the CCC to generate and maximize economic benefits to all parties of the Alliance and the entire community.

The new ASM Global agreement commences Jan. 1, 2024. Leveraging ASM Global’s unique expertise, CCC plans to implement several cutting-edge and industry-changing initiatives, such as providing a more productive, customer-centric and cost-effective worksite for guests and expanding the venue’s ASM Global Acts program, under which the center has successfully executed a robust sustainability and social-impact plan focusing on carbon management for event organizers. A significant added priority will be expanding and catering experiences to emerging customer bases for millennials and Gen Z. CCC aims to be the most high-tech, user-friendly meeting and event space in the country.

“We are thrilled to announce the continued partnership between the City of Denver and ASM Global," said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, the city agency responsible for oversight of the convention center. “For 29 years ASM Global has been an integral partner in the management, sales and operation of the Colorado Convention Center. We look forward to continued success in promoting the vibrancy of Denver as reflected in the convention center business."

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global executive vice president, convention centers, said, “We deeply appreciate the City of Denver’s continuing vote of confidence. This facility’s growth potential is boundless. ASM Global is the largest and best event platform on Earth, which enables us to deliver unparalleled participant-engagement moments for clients in environments that no one else can deliver.”

Hoffend cited the planned rollout of ASM Global Insights at Colorado Convention Center, which will join the largest live-event customer-feedback database in the industry, will provide the benefits of engaging clients, monitoring guest satisfaction in real time, evaluating performance across various metrics, and benchmarking success across the industry, ultimately providing the business acumen to inform and propel the business forward.

Colorado Convention Center’s ASM Global general manager, John Adams, said, “We’re exceptionally proud of the caliber of events that we, along with our hospitality partners, have secured for the region over the past nearly three decades. What really encapsulates our success is the substantial economic impact from events that have taken place in this building. I’m excited and confident that with the opportunities for the future, the convention industry in Denver will continue to strengthen.”

About Colorado Convention Center

Owned by the City and County of Denver, the Colorado Convention Center opened in 1990. With more than 100 professional meeting planners working together with architects to design every aspect of the building, the result was simple: a sensible, state-of-the-art facility with easy traffic flow to a stunningly beautiful building in the heart of downtown Denver. Expanded in 2005, with another expansion coming online in January 2024, the Colorado Convention Center is well known as one of the most practical and “user-friendly” meeting facilities in the country. The Colorado Convention Center is located within easy walking distance of nearly 13,000 hotel rooms, 300 restaurants, nine theatres in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, and a wide variety of shopping and retail outlets. For more information, visit https://denverconvention.com/.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, please visit asmglobal.com.