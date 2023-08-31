As teamLab Planets in Tokyo Welcomes Around 1 Million Visitors From Abroad in a 6-Month Period, the Immersive Museum Unveils the Renewal of Artwork Spaces

teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, has officially been extended until the end of 2027. (teamLab, Highlight video of teamLab Planets, Toyosu, Tokyo / Video: teamLab)

As visitors push the spheres of light, the spheres change color and emit a color-specific tone. On view at teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Expanding Three-dimensional Existence in Transforming Space - Flattening 3 Colors and 9 Blurred Colors / Photo: teamLab)

Using the teamLab app, visitors can participate in the work to create light sculptures that expand infinitely in space. On view at teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, The Infinite Crystal Universe / Photo: teamLab)

As visitors touch the countless crystals of light floating in the air, the work transforms interactively. On view at teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Ephemeral Solidified Light / Photo: teamLab)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM ("teamLab Planets"), the body-immersive museum by art collective teamLab in Toyosu, Tokyo, celebrated its fifth anniversary with the renewal of artwork spaces, making it an even more immersive experience.

In the six months from March to August 2023, the museum has received approximately one million visitors from 182 countries and regions outside of Japan. This makes up 70% of the museum’s total number of visitors (*1). It has also been reported that approximately 1 in 10 visitors to Japan from overseas are visiting teamLab Planets (*2).

NEWLY UNVEILED INSTALLATION: EPHEMERAL SOLIDIFIED LIGHT

Inside an immersive artwork that visitors experience by entering the water, countless masses of light float in the air, each one composed of multiple colors. The boundaries of each color are clearly separated as though they are solid. The seemingly solid color separation of the masses of light is not seen in the natural world, and is caused by extreme synchronization. Through self-organization over time, this synchronization phenomenon creates a large ordered structure.

RENEWAL OF ARTWORK SPACES

In The Infinite Crystal Universe, an artwork that creates a three-dimensional sculpture from a collection of light points, visitors can participate in the work using the teamLab app and create the artwork together with other people in the space. By throwing in a star of your choice from the app, a light sculpture is created in front of you, and the space of this work is created by a group of these light sculptures. With the renewal, five new light sculptures have been added to the installation.

An installation filled with spheres of light that change to ambiguous colors through people’s interactions, Expanding Three-dimensional Existence in Transforming Space, and several other artwork spaces have also been renewed, furthering the experience of physically immersing the entire body.

In addition, teamLab Planets, which was originally scheduled to close at the end of 2023, has been extended to the end of 2027 due to the popularity of the museum.

CONCEPT BEHIND TEAMLAB PLANETS

Together with Others, Immerse your Entire Body, Perceive with your Body, and Become One with the World

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. It comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamLab.

People go barefoot and immerse their entire bodies in the vast artworks together with others. The artworks change under the presence of people, blurring the perception of boundaries between the self and the works. Other people also create change in the artworks, blurring the boundaries between themselves and the works, and creating a continuity between the self, the art, and others.

*1, teamLab Planets Official Website, Ticket Purchasing Data (data obtained from March 1st - Aug 31st, 2023)

*2 “Amazing Nippon / Digital Art Museum in Tokyo Enchants Overseas Tourists - The Japan News” The Japan News by the Yomiuri Shimbun. August 5, 2023.

About the Museum

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM

6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

https://www.teamlab.art/e/planets/

Hours

September - November: 09:00 - 22:00

*Last entry 1 hour before closing

*Hours are subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest information.

Closed: September 6th (Wed), October 4th (Wed), November 8th (Wed)

Admission

Adult (18 years and over): 3,800 JPY

Student (13 - 17 years): 2,300 JPY

Child (4 - 12 years): 1,300 JPY

3 years and under: Free

Disability discount: 1,900 JPY

Official Ticket Store

https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com

Food & Shop

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo: https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo-en

teamLab Flower Shop: https://www.teamlab.art/e/flowershop/

For Media

Press Kit: https://goo.gl/tQXMLm

Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/KAQMAzRjoH0

About PLANETS Co., Ltd.

Established in 2017. Operates and manages the facilities of teamLab Planets TOKYO.

Location: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 10F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takumi Nomoto

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

teamLab exhibitions have been held in cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, and Melbourne among others. teamLab museums and large-scale permanent exhibitions include teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets in Tokyo, teamLab Borderless Shanghai, teamLab SuperNature Macao, and teamLab Massless Beijing, with more to open in cities including Abu Dhabi, Hamburg, Jeddah, and Utrecht.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki, among others.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery, Martin Browne Contemporary, and Ikkan Art.

