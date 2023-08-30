The Real Brokerage Welcomes David Newman Partners

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that top-producing luxury agent David Newman along with his 12-member team have joined the company. With a proven track record of garnering top-dollar for sellers, Newman specializes in luxury sales across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Southeast Valley.

“We are excited to welcome David and his team to The Real Brokerage family as we continue to attract top producers to our agent-first platform,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. “David’s dedication to maximizing marketing and optimizing value for sellers aligns with the Real platform and our mission to give our agents the tools they need to succeed by providing the best consumer experience possible.”

With a passion for luxury home sales and more than 20 years of real estate experience, Newman joined forces with Walt Danley, one of the industry’s most influential and successful luxury agents, in 2014. Since that time, Newman has consistently ranked as one of the top-producing agents in the state of Arizona and at several leading national brokerage firms. In 2022, his team closed nearly 500 transactions totaling nearly $300 million in sales.

Reflecting on his decision to join Real, Newman said, “Our search for a brokerage that prioritizes both its agents and technological innovation led us to The Real Brokerage. The synergy between Real’s commitment to agents’ long-term success and our dedication to exceptional client service was unmistakable. Real’s technology-driven approach is unparalleled, allowing us to elevate our productivity and amplify the level of service we provide.”

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 48 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with more than 11,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

