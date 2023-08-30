Attune Medical Announces Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Gentherm to Provide Blanketrol® III Heat Exchangers to ensoETM Users

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attune Medical and Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, have entered a non-exclusive distribution agreement for healthcare providers in need of proactive esophageal cooling technology. Adopters of Attune’s ensoETM thermal regulating device will be provided the opportunity to use a bundled disposable purchase option to acquire Gentherm’s Blanketrol III directly from Attune. Attune will also offer customers a 90-day evaluation program for the Blanketrol III.

Attune Medical’s ensoETM is a single use thermal regulating device that is placed in the esophagus and connected to an external heat exchange unit such as the Blanketrol III, creating a closed-loop system for heat transfer to increase or decrease patient temperature. Its placement in the esophagus, with proximity to blood flow from the heart and great vessels, allows highly efficient heat transfer. Unlike surface warming devices, ensoETM‘s internal placement doesn't impede patient access during surgery and allows gastric decompression and administration of fluids and medications.

The Blanketrol III is used to lower or to raise a patient’s temperature and/or maintain a desired temperature through conductive heat transfer.

“We were happy to take advantage of this distribution option, as it was an attractive route to avoid the need for capital funds and begin treating our high patient volume as quickly as possible,” noted Dr. Mayank Sardana, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at HonorHealth in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Gentherm’s Blanketrol III System is one of the more popular options to use with the ensoETM, which is experiencing rapid uptake amongst a broad range of clinicians,” commented Jay Istvan, Attune’s president and CEO. “We are pleased to provide our customers with the convenience of an additional method to obtain a Blanketrol III for use with the ensoETM system which may offer a faster route to provide this therapy.”

“The ensoETM is an innovative approach to targeted temperature management and we are pleased that we can collaborate with Attune to provide our reliable and trusted Blanketrol III system to deliver a full-service solution for health care providers,” commented Steve Fletcher, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Gentherm Medical.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About Attune Medical

Attune Medical’s novel medical device technology simplifies access to the patient’s core to efficiently control temperature and is the only device FDA-cleared for use in the esophagus for patient temperature management. The ensoETM device is used in critical care units, operating rooms, and emergency departments for the intentional modulation of patient core temperature and can be rapidly placed by most trained healthcare professionals.