Reliance Matrix to Speak at Workday Rising 2023

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix, a Workday Software Alliance partner, is proud to be a Signature Sponsor of the upcoming Workday Rising 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Workday Rising is a top forum to connect with customers and partners worldwide, and explore how Workday is putting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to work in powerful, responsible ways.

Reliance Matrix VP of Total Rewards & HR Operations, Shera Chase, will present during the “Workday in Insurance” session on Wednesday, September 27 to discuss measurable efficiencies created through human capital management (HCM) transformation and three must-take steps to ensure success.

While at Workday Rising, don’t miss the opportunity to connect with other Reliance Matrix leaders through:

Demos : Stop by the Reliance Matrix booth on the exhibit floor to learn more about how Reliance Matrix can support all facets of absence and employee benefit administration as an integrated solution.

: Stop by the Reliance Matrix booth on the exhibit floor to learn more about how Reliance Matrix can support all facets of absence and employee benefit administration as an integrated solution. 1:1 sessions: Meet with our Chief Solutions Officer, Gordon Smith, and Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Trinsey, to learn about our roadmap and upcoming enhancements. Contact us to request a meeting.

Reliance Matrix, a leader in absence and employee benefits, is a trusted Workday Software Alliance partner, specializing in creating meaningful efficiencies and enhanced customer experience for employers that sponsor employee benefits and/or outsource absence administration with the company.

The Workday Rising conference will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., September 26-29, 2023. For more information about Workday Rising, visit https://rising.workday.com/us.html.

For more information about Reliance Matrix, visit https://www.reliancematrix.com.