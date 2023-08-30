Granite Selected for Approximately $73 Million CM/GC Water Project in Utah

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce its groundbreaking Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project to fortify and modernize the iconic Deer Creek Dam & Reservoir in Heber Valley, Utah. The approximately $73 million project was awarded and funded by the Provo River Water Users Association (PRWUA).

A cornerstone of essential infrastructure for over eight decades, the Deer Creek Dam & Reservoir is a lifeline for more than 1.5 million residents on the Wasatch Front. Its role in facilitating water supply, offering recreational opportunities, and supporting Utah's thriving economy cannot be overstated. Granite’s work includes adding a bypass intake onto the existing infrastructure, which will permit the PRWUA to shut down the existing intake for the first time since it was constructed over 80 years ago. This will allow for the rehabilitation of the existing guard gates that also haven’t been inspected for more than 80 years. Along with this, if the water quality changes in the future, they will have the ability to draw from two different elevations to help ensure the water quality feeding the river below the dam remains high.

“Our commitment to Utah's growth, prosperity, and well-being drives us to embrace this project with ingenuity and expertise,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Jason Klaumann. “By modernizing the Deer Creek Dam & Reservoir, we are not only ensuring a dependable water supply and safeguarding the reservoir's cherished recreational opportunities, but we are also contributing to the long-term economic sustainability of the entire region.”

"PRWUA and Granite have successfully collaborated on the Deer Creek Intake Project for the past two years, a testament to their partnership mindset. Granite's invaluable contributions to the value engineering process during the design completion phase have propelled the project towards its construction phase,” said PRWUA General Manager, Jeff Budge. “With a meticulously structured and organized team, Granite has not only facilitated the design preparation but has also ensured the retention of a guaranteed Maximum Price. This collaboration holds profound importance not only for PRWUA and Granite but also for the wider community, as it promises the realization of a remarkable project that will benefit all."

The project began in May of 2023 and is expected to be completed in March of 2026.

