From Smart TVs to Connected Car, Xperi Showcases the Power of Connected Entertainment

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At IFA 2023, Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) will demonstrate its commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences at home and on the go, for millions of people around the world, elevating content and how audiences connect with it in a way that is more intelligent, immersive and personal.

Whether looking for movies, music, TV shows or podcasts, consumers want personalized recommendations that meet their entertainment needs. With a continued increase in the number of services available, personalized search and discovery is more important than ever. Xperi provides a platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to engage their audience, regardless of whether it is through a smart TV or in the car.

“The demand for digital entertainment services continues to grow as consumer engagement builds on gains made in recent years,” says Greg Ireland, IDC’s Future Consumer research director. “The average number of streaming video services used by consumers grew 12% worldwide in the past year, raising the importance for a platform that can integrate an expanding range of services into a personalized interface that is easy-to-use and optimizes content discovery. Streaming platforms are a leading driver of smart TV purchases as consumers highly value those that can deliver on promises of personalization and ease-of-use.”

Smart TV OEMs Are Increasingly Adopting TiVo OS

At IFA 2022, TiVo announced its new operating system (OS) designed for smart TV OEMs that are looking for an unbiased operating system making it easier for people to find, watch and enjoy what they love, on their terms. TiVo serves up the best movies, shows, sports and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps – so there’s less searching and more watching in one integrated experience. This content-first approach delivers a best-in-class discovery and recommendation curation for consumers, with an easy to navigate user interface and natural voice navigation.

TiVo OS is a complete, turnkey solution for OEMs looking to roll out a new generation of smart TVs globally, efficiently and cost-effectively – delivering a user experience that drives TV demand and viewership. TiVo offers a first-of-its-kind neutral platform that enables OEMs to own their brand experience and gain significantly more control on how viewers consume content. This approach can build brand affinity, and drive TV demand, viewership and retention for content services.

Since TiVo’s original announcement a year ago, three TV OEMs have adopted TiVo OS for their 2024 smart TV models with plans to ship across both Europe and/or the U.S.

Sharp will launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo as part of a multi-year, multi-million-unit agreement. The first TVs are expected to ship in 2024 starting in Europe.

Vestel is expected to have its OS powered by TiVo in the European market for the upcoming holiday season.

Taking Xperi On The Road

The automotive industry is making extensive investments to make cars more connected, as internet connectivity is dramatically altering the in-cabin entertainment experience. As part of this transformation, the DTS AutoStage’s entertainment platform is expanding rapidly, combining linear broadcast with IP-delivered content in a unified, user-centric experience.

In the first half of 2023, Xperi and BMW Group announced the deployment of the DTS AutoStage™ video service, Powered by TiVo™, in their BMW 5-Series, which is expected to roll out later this year. This video service brings an award-winning, content-first experience to the connected car, delivering free premium content across live TV, news, sports, movies and more. Consumers can enjoy a personalized viewing experience tailored to their tastes, empowering them to choose what they want to watch.

Video in the car enables consumers to catch up on content while they are charging a vehicle, waiting in a line, or taking a quick break during errands. Xperi’s content partners – such as Bloomberg Television, Pluto TV, Tubi, Yahoo and local German provider Joyn – offer this opportunity to watch in-dash entertainment in an environment that is mutually beneficial to the consumer and the car brand.

“The pace at which innovation and change is happening in the market is very exciting and we’ve proven our ability to evolve quickly with these needs,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi, “We believe that the technological advancements we’re pursuing with our partners will allow consumers to create new and exciting experiences for video entertainment, whether at home, on the go or in the car.”

Throughout IFA, Xperi will be showcasing how it powers connected entertainment. DTS AutoStage video service Powered by TiVo will be demoed with BMW on the show floor, as well as TiVo OS with Sharp and Vestel. If interested, request a demo at media@xperi.com.

