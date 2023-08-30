Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces National Partnership with Chevron

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a new national partnership that promotes life and workforce readiness for kids and teenagers in the U.S.

Since 1990, Chevron has worked with local Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation to provide key funding and resources to kids and teenagers during out-of-school time. With this new partnership, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will receive $700,000 in funding to advance life and workforce readiness tools, scholarship offerings and STEM-based education opportunities.

“Chevron is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to advance their mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said Jennifer Michael, social investment manager at Chevron. “At Chevron, we invest in impactful and sustainable partnerships and programs to help advance academic success, develop leadership skills and strengthen the foundation for future success.”

Additional funding from Chevron will also support the organization’s efforts around trauma-informed care and life and workforce readiness while fueling local grassroots relationships with our local clubs where the company operates. The trauma-informed mission is a crucial component of this collaboration, aiming to create nurturing and safe environments that support youth facing challenging circumstances. By addressing trauma and providing the necessary care, the initiative seeks to foster the growth of young individuals.

"Today’s kids and teens are the future leaders, changemakers and innovators of our nation and we’re dedicated to ensuring they have the support and resources they need to thrive,” said Chad Hartman, national vice president of corporate partnerships and engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “By taking Chevron’s partnership to a national level, we are confident we can further scale the impact of this work to serve even more young people and their communities."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.