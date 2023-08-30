Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selects PayIt as Statewide Digital Payments Vendor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a statewide digital payments solution.

As an approved vendor, PayIt's digital government platform and single resident profile can be implemented by all agencies, departments, and executive offices within the Commonwealth, offering their residents integrated payments processing within an intuitive, modern user experience.

The PayIt platform is designed to shift residents to digital channels, offering multiple services from various agencies in a single user profile. Users can easily apply for or renew services, make payments, and securely store payment methods, documents, and receipts. Government agencies increase their operational efficiency, reduce support costs, and garner payment insights from the platform.

PayIt’s turnkey process and ability to integrate with any legacy back-office systems enable government agencies to go live with the offering in as little as 90 days, delivering the value back to employees and residents quickly and effectively.

“We’re pleased to have been selected by the Commonwealth as an approved vendor,” said Jeff Craver, Chief Government Relations Officer at PayIt. “Now government agencies in Massachusetts can quickly modernize the experience of paying property taxes, utility bills, citations, and more, increasing resident satisfaction while operating more efficiently.”

