New Jersey Truck Drivers Choose UFCW Local 152 for Union Representation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truck drivers across three locations in New Jersey voted overwhelmingly to be represented by UFCW Local 152 in their fight for workplace improvements.

A total of 26 workers at the Cinnaminson, Hamilton and Piscataway terminals of ECM Transport, LLC, will join the union following an election at an NLRB-approved offsite location on Aug. 24.

“The support of our union will enable these workers to get the respect on the job they deserve,” Local 152 President Brian String said. “We look forward to bargaining a first contract that recognizes their hard work and the role they have played in their company’s success.”

These new members transport all types of cargo throughout the region as part of ECM’s more than 2,500 combined tractors and trailers active in the mid-Atlantic region.

Workers at the company approached the union in June after their repeated requests for changes at the workplace were not fully addressed by management. Now, with union representation, they will be strengthened in their quest for improvements to paid time off, benefits, overtime scheduling and more.

Local 152 will now organize meetings with the drivers to draft contract proposals and schedule bargaining dates with the company.

“There is excitement among these workers about what Local 152 can do to help change their workplace,” President String said. “We share that excitement and we’re ready to get started creating this new chapter with them.”