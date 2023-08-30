K2 Services and ServiceNow partner to advance digital transformation for the legal industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K2 Services and ServiceNow today announced a partnership to help law firms accelerate business innovation while enhancing the employee experience to reduce silos and maximize productivity. The partnership will combine the power of the Now Platform® with the process execution capabilities of the K2 Services managed services IT offering and embark on deploying these legal-specific solutions across the industry.

The organizations will help legal clients streamline processes leveraging modules for Incident, Problem, Knowledge, Change, Service, and Asset Management and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation and transformation to digital workflow. Through ServiceNow, K2 Services will help clients more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation and predict how to make work better.

Today, K2 Services manages more than 160 unique clients within the ServiceNow ecosystem encompassing over 60,000 users. K2 Services extend beyond the module offerings, leveraging the ServiceNow Platform for innovative ways to automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks, such as document review and data entry, to enable staff to focus on higher-value activities. This additional effort further aligns the two organization’s Sales, Deployment and Development teams for a true focus on the legal market.

“We believe the legal industry requires streamlined workflow and analytics built on a scalable, integrated platform to drive transformation and operational efficiency for legal IT and business operations,” said K2 Services CEO Peter Cotseones. “Our partnership with ServiceNow, coupled with our unified support approach of managing IT services, will accelerate the use of data to drive operational excellence. The partnered approach of both ServiceNow and K2 Services will bring access to these platforms at scale and accelerate adoption within the legal industry. Our delivery model brings access to these platforms at a lower cost, with built in support and development resources, than what firms can afford or procure independently.”

“There is an eruption of innovation underway as legal team leaders embrace the rapid pace of technical growth in their operational landscape,” said Anthony Torsiello, vice president, Americas Alliances & Channel Ecosystem at ServiceNow. “The legal industry is grappling with decades long process paralysis, integration challenges, and ITSM staffing shortfalls. We are thrilled to be partnering on this purpose-built dynamic workflow design to help reduce expenses and create operational excellence for our users.”

According to Gartner® the market for software that enables automation will reach nearly $860 billion by 2051. However, many law firms, corporate law departments and financial services teams do not maximize the value of their teams because they lack insight into how outdated technology practices challenge operations. To apply automation that leverages data and technical value, organizations need to understand how workflows across people, processes, and systems. K2 Services and ServiceNow will help clients align those to automate work more efficiently.

