FaceComply Facilitates Facial Recognition Compliance Through Corsight AI, Anekanta® AI, Advent IM Partnership

Corsight AI, Anekanta® AI, and Advent IM have joined forces to empower organizations with tailored guidance and comprehensive support to implement ethical, compliant facial recognition technology. The basic service is for free to encourage widespread adoption of ethical and compliant facial recognition technology.

The adoption of facial recognition technology into various sectors from public safety to commercial spaces has presented remarkable opportunities as More and more organizations have been exposed to new ways of achieving higher security, seamless user experience and secured authentication. These technologies have also raised significant challenges in ensuring responsible adoption to identify those who pose a threat, while ensuring a positive and protected experience for everyone else. These challenges are being addressed through fast evolving legal, compliance and ethical policies.

FaceComply is a collective vision of Corsight AI, Anekanta AI and Advent IM to empower organizations to implement responsible facial recognition technology. A multi-disciplinary comprehensive service combining AI technology, risk management, data protection, and cybersecurity expertise, is tailored to empower organizations to navigate the complex landscape of responsible and compliant facial recognition technology in their unique industries.

Tony Porter, Chief Privacy Officer of Corsight AI and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner, emphasized the importance of prioritizing privacy while embracing technology: "The capabilities of facial recognition technology are vast, but they must always be wielded responsibly. FaceComply symbolizes our commitment to providing organizations with a privacy-centric approach, navigating compliance intricacies while simultaneously driving technological advancements. FaceComply clients will benefit from a range of comprehensive services, including Streamlined Compliance, which eliminates the complexities of compliance by proactively staying ahead of privacy laws and regulations. This ensures effortless adherence to stringent requirements such as the EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and emerging international laws”. Porter added: “Moreover, our seasoned experts offer a Privacy Focus, providing clients with expert guidance to navigate the intricate landscape of facial recognition technology and privacy regulations. This empowers informed decision-making and sound practices.”

Pauline Norstrom, security industry technology leader and international board director for over 20 years, CEO of Anekanta® AI and Anekanta® Consulting, which specialize in providing AI research, impact, risk and governance software and services to global clients, shared her perspective on FaceComply's significance: "The path toward responsible technological progress requires a comprehensive understanding of potential impacts and risks. FaceComply represents a milestone in our commitment to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to adopt facial recognition technology in an operationalised ethical manner in their specific industry and geography. FaceComply provides tailored advice encompassing risk assessment, impact evaluation, and relevant legislation analysis. Our Anekanta® AI software solution automates the contextual examination of facial recognition regulations in the operating territory and industry, and recommends best practices, risk mitigations and trustworthy principles aligned with the specifics of the use case"

Mike Gillespie, Founder and Thought Leader of Advent IM, a leader in Cyber Security and Data Protection Consultancy, underlined the power of collective action: "FaceComply exemplifies the industry's unity and shared vision for the future. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment that fosters innovation while maintaining a strong focus on compliance. Together, we are reshaping the very definition of ethical implementation. The service includes Proactive Risk Management, enabling the identification and mitigation of risks in real-time, pre-emptively addressing potential privacy breaches to safeguard organizations from reputational harm and regulatory risks."

The collaboration embodies a pivotal moment in the industry, as it shifts towards balancing innovation with ethical considerations. As FaceComply gains momentum, it signifies a transformation in how organizations approach the integration of facial recognition technology. It offers not only a solution to compliance complexities but also serves as a testament to the industry's commitment to creating a future where innovation aligns seamlessly with ethical and legal frameworks.

About FaceComply

FaceComply is a pioneering initiative brought to fruition by Corsight AI, Anekanta® AI , and Advent IM. With a focus on ethical and compliant implementation of facial recognition technology, FaceComply unites expertise in AI, risk management, data protection, and cybersecurity to provide comprehensive support and guidance to organizations.

The service is offered to organizations that use or are considering using any facial recognition software from any manufacturer. Learn more at: www.FaceComply.com