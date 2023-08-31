AFRO TV to broadcast The 16th Headies Awards Show on Comcast Xfinity and NOW TV

AFRO TV broadcast of 16th Headies on Comcast Xfinity and NOW TV

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFRO TV, the premier source of polycultural Black content in Cable Television in North America, proudly announces its Live broadcast of the 16th Headies Awards Show on Comcast Xfinity (channel 1623) and streaming on NOW TV, Comcast newly unveiled streaming offering. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3rd, at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA.

The Headies stands as the most esteemed pan-African music awards ceremony, recognized for its integrity and influence. Throughout its history, the event has consistently celebrated and honored the pinnacle of achievements in Afrobeats, African music, and culture.

Yves Bollanga, Founder & CEO of AFRO TV, emphasized, "This significant strategic endeavor underscores our steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier multicultural Black content on Cable Television in the United States."

Ayo Animashaun, CEO and Founder of The Headies Awards, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to witness The Headies return to American soil and be broadcasted Live on Cable Television nationwide for the very first time."

The 16th Headies Awards Show will commemorate Sean Combs Love with the prestigious "International Special Recognition Award." The event will also showcase an unparalleled lineup of Afrobeats powerhouse talents from around the world.

For more information, visit www.afrotainment.us or tune in to AFRO TV on Comcast Xfinity Channel 1623 and Now TV.

Detailed information about the 16th Annual Headies Awards can be found at www. theheadies.com.