Stagedge is Upping the “Wow Factor” With Its Latest Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stagedge, one of the nation’s premier full-service production companies dedicated to conceiving, creating, and executing immersive brand experiences through live, virtual & hybrid events for enterprises around the world, is excited to announce our partnership with disguise, an Emmy Award-winning production platform designed to deliver the next dimension in media & entertainment.

With a core team of 200-plus industry-leading professionals and a global footprint, our strategic partner model, always-evolving technology stack, and creative services have been wowing audiences worldwide through captivating brand experiences for over 50 years. Organizations who choose us recognize the value of the partnership journey we provide and appreciate the level of support and service that we deliver exceeding the average production partner relationship.

That partnership journey has been exemplified today with this latest announcement. Brought to life in the year 2000, disguise was first developed to deliver “eye-opening” visuals to some of the biggest musical artists of that time. Fast forward to today, they are now a global conglomerate with software, hardware, and cloud solutions sold in over 50 countries, paired with creative services and global technical support to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

Further demonstrating their two decades of excellence and innovation is through their partner program. Structured to fuel all parts of the supply chain, from creative ideas and content creation through system integration and technical delivery, disguise empowers its partners to tell the stories that inspire audiences.

disguise’s expert community of selective partners is the lifeblood of everything they do. “Our partner program brings together a worldwide family of talented artists and technologists like Stagedge to help customers create some of the most spectacular productions and experiences you will ever see,” says Charlotte Dawson, Partnerships & Events Manager at disguise.

Stagedge is honored to be a part of the disguise ecosystem. “The disguise and Stagedge relationship is truly a “better together” story, says Mike Basteri, Sr. Director, of Client Experience & Solutions at Stagedge. “disguise allows us to utilize the latest and greatest event technology, collaborate through the full event lifecycle, create immersive, engaging experiences, but most importantly obtain buy-in from our stakeholders.”

And the relationship is already reaping the rewards. Nicknamed “The Ribbon”, the most talked about event feature from the General Technical Conference (GTC 2023) came from the shared vision of Stagedge and its client of over 20 years. Looking to create an unforgettable live experience coming out of the pandemic, Stagedge delivered disguise media servers to help create 4,122 square feet of LED panels containing 33 million pixels that wrapped the general session room with media and content showcasing the clients' innovation throughout the years. The result was deemed “An Eye Opener That Dropped Jaws.” One high-level executive called it, “This was the best event we’ve ever held.”

When you bring together the right team and the right technology, this is the “wow factor” that clients can come to expect with Stagedge and technology partners like disguise.

See for yourself and check out the power of “experiential events” with Stagedge and disguise in this 30-second timelapse video from GTC23.

Together, this is how visual storytelling is reimagined!

For more information on Stagedge visit stagedge.com

For more information on disguise visit disguise.one