North America Partnership Between ServerDomes and Fermaca Infraestructura Will Build the Next Generation of Data Centers

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServerDomes, a leading developer of ultra-high efficient and sustainable data edge data centers, announced its strategic partnership with Fermaca Infraestructura, a leading developer of infrastructure in Mexico, currently developing important digital infra and industrial transformation projects. Fermaca Infraestructura is the parent company to Fermaca Networks and Fermaca Data Centers. Fermaca Networks is currently developing a 1,950 Km DARK FIBER network spanning from the US-Mexico border to the west and central regions of Mexico. The partnership will give Fermaca exclusivity in building data centers for its customers using SeverDomes unique, hyper-efficient building design that uses 27% less power and 92% less water while requiring only an acre of land, making the ServerDomes proposition a more sustainable alternative to an industry which requires innovation in the reduction of its carbon footprint. Additionally, the ServerDomes technology allows for greater speed to market and on demand CAPEX as growth needs require.

Fermaca Infraestructura, through its subsidiary Fermaca Networks, is set to launch a new long-haul dark fiber route in Mexico in Q4 2025, which will be the newest and longest long-haul dark fiber route in Mexico in 20 years. Fermaca Networks, through its Fermaca Fiber Partners Program, has established strategic relationships with leading fiber providers, both in Mexico and the US, which will leverage this route from Fermaca Networks and provide a unique connectivity option cross border into the US, as well as the major metro markets in Mexico. This is a unique integrated solution that does not exist in the marketplace, until now.

Fermaca Infraestructura, using ServerDomes technology connected to the Fermaca Networks, will enable the deployment of edge data centers which will be strategically sited along this route allowing customers to maximize low latency applications and providing a ready solution for the explosive growth of AI.

"This partnership is an amazing milestone for ServerDomes and a wonderful validation for our technology,” said David Jackson, CEO of ServerDomes. “Fermaca has a stellar reputation, and we are so impressed with Fermaca’s plans to bring best-in-class infrastructure to their clients and are truly humbled, honored, and motivated to be part of their vision.”

The partnership will allow Fermaca to offer a fully integrated infrastructure strategy that provides long haul fiber, last mile connectivity, and data center capabilities for its clients in Mexico and US.

“We are thrilled to partner with ServerDomes and are extremely impressed by their data center design that has sustainability at its core, and the level of expertise their management team brings to the table,” said Ray Fletcher, CEO of Fermaca Infraestructura. “ServerDomes is exactly the right data center at the right time and combined with our network will deliver greater value and reach to our clients and help them compete in their industries and around the world.”

For more information about ServerDomes, visit: https://www.serverdomes.com.

For more information about Fermaca Infraestructura and the Fermaca Networks Dark Fiber Network visit: https://fermacainfra.com/ and https://fermacanetworks.com/.

About ServerDomes

ServerDomes is the future of data centers with a no-compromise approach to design, build, and operations. It represents a radically different concept for designing data center containment and infrastructure that offers best-in-class power and water efficiency, agility, adaptability, scalability, and significantly reduced maintenance costs. Using biomimicry as a design principle, ServerDomes has eliminated the need for costly raised anti-static floors, chillers, water towers, CRAC or CRAH units, ductwork, exhaust fans, heaters, and humidifiers or dehumidifiers. This unique combination of benefits is provided while delivering up to 4MW of IT power with an average power density of 25 kW per rack, and the ability to greatly increase that with the addition of liquid cooling. Additionally, ServerDomes is designed to be remotely operated as a “Lights-Out” facility reducing the need for 24/7 on-site staffing. ServerDomes has been in operation for 8 years with zero downtime while meeting all design specifications, underscoring the success of our product.

About Fermaca Infraestructura

Fermaca Infraestructura is one of the companies that make the Fermaca Dreams holding company, which represents the consolidation of the Calvillo brothers’ family office and businesses under a holding Company, Fermaca Dreams, that drives specialization, standardization, market best practice adoption, streamlining, strategic focus, performance, and execution to a top-notch institutional level across all their companies. “Born to Grow” is at the essence of Fermaca Dreams DNA, relentlessly searching for further growth opportunities.

Fermaca Infraestructura, a subsidiary of Fermaca Dreams, is a deducted greenfield project development company that encompasses an experienced group of professionals with a multidisciplinary focus and experience in developing grand scale infrastructure projects in Mexico.

Fermaca Infraestructura is currently devoted to the development of digital infrastructure and industrial transformation projects in Mexico.