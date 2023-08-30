Six Flags Unveils Thrilling New Rides and Experiences Including Three Roller Coasters, Family Rides, Water Attractions, and an Upscale Glamping Experience

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced one of the most substantial planned investments in its parks in more than a decade. This investment reaffirms Six Flags’ commitment to providing unparalleled thrills, immersive entertainment and unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.

“At Six Flags, our relentless drive for innovation is powered by our passion to create moments of pure joy and excitement for our guests,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO of Six Flags. “This investment is central to our strategy to create fun and memorable experiences for every member of the family and reinforces Six Flags’ position as the leader in thrills. This builds on our recent efforts to offer new events and dining experiences by also introducing new rides for thrill-seekers and families, all while making improvements to many existing popular rides.”

The timing of the introduction of these exciting new rides couldn't be more perfect—it aligns seamlessly with the brand's highly anticipated Biggest Sale of the Year, featuring discounts of up to 70% on season passes, tickets, and more, available now through September 5. What sets this offer apart is that not only can park visitors enjoy the new 2024 rides and experiences with their season passes, they can also receive admission throughout the remainder of 2023 including access to the highly popular Six Flags Fright Fest.

The upcoming investments span across more than a dozen parks, featuring an impressive lineup of thrilling additions that will captivate and exhilarate guests. Included in this expansion are five brand-new rides in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, bringing iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to life in exhilarating experiences. In addition, Six Flags will launch three new roller coasters including a state-of-the-art Ultra Surf coaster, the first Super Boomerang coaster in North America, and a new wood coaster featuring modern, revolutionary Timberliner™ coaster cars delivering an ultra-comfortable ride.

Highlights of the new rides coming to Six Flags parks include:

Six Flags Over Texas – The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive to add to the fun. It’s a family fun ride for thrill seekers of all ages!

– The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive to add to the fun. It’s a family fun ride for thrill seekers of all ages! Six Flags Fiesta Texas – An expansion of the DC Universe land will include CYBORG™ Cyber Revolution, creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; SHAZAM!™ Tower of Eternity rotating family drop tower; METROPOLIS Transit Authority allowing 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC™ Universe aboard two Art Deco covered monorail-style trains.

– An expansion of the DC Universe land will include creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; rotating family drop tower; allowing 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC™ Universe aboard two Art Deco covered monorail-style trains. Six Flags Great Adventure – To celebrate its 50 th anniversary year, the park will introduce the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America. THE FLASH™: Vertical Velocity rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. In a flash, it changes direction and speeds off again, backward! Guests can also immerse themselves in an authentic African lodging experience at the NEW Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Set within the expansive 350-acre Wild Safari Park , guests will enjoy ultra-luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining, all creating an unforgettable safari getaway.

– To celebrate its 50 anniversary year, the park will introduce the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America. rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. In a flash, it changes direction and speeds off again, backward! Guests can also immerse themselves in an authentic African lodging experience at the NEW Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Set within the expansive 350-acre , guests will enjoy ultra-luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining, all creating an unforgettable safari getaway. Six Flags St. Louis – THE JOKER™: Carnival of Chaos , standing at a staggering record height of 17 stories tall, whips back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher and higher while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

– , standing at a staggering record height of 17 stories tall, whips back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher and higher while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour. Six Flags Great America – Sky Striker is a giant pendulum attraction that sends riders on a breathtaking journey to extreme heights. A massive, 17-story pendulum that glides effortlessly back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour delivers a heart-pounding experience of weightlessness at an astounding 172 feet in the air.

– is a giant pendulum attraction that sends riders on a breathtaking journey to extreme heights. A massive, 17-story pendulum that glides effortlessly back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour delivers a heart-pounding experience of weightlessness at an astounding 172 feet in the air. Six Flags Over Georgia – The first-of-its kind “ Ultra Surf ” coaster is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park with a track that launches riders forward and backward surfing at 60 miles per hour through a refreshing splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensures no two rides are alike. While the name of this thriller is still TBD, Six Flags Over Georgia fanatics will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name! Follow the park’s social media for details.

– The first-of-its kind “ ” coaster is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park with a track that launches riders forward and backward surfing at 60 miles per hour through a refreshing splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensures no two rides are alike. While the name of this thriller is still TBD, Six Flags Over Georgia fanatics will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name! Follow the park’s social media for details. Six Flags Great Escape – The Bobcat wooden roller coaster roars in at nearly 40 miles per hour with a family-friendly modernized coaster train providing a comfortable ride experience with tight turns, hills and curves thrill seekers crave.

In addition to the new rides and attractions, many Six Flags parks will see new theming and other improvements to existing rides. At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a newly themed SUPERGIRL™ Sky Flight will lift guests 200 feet in the air offering jaw-dropping views. Newly themed DC Universe rides at the park include GREEN LANTERN™: Airborne, POISON IVY™: Toxic Spin, THE PENGUIN™: Gotham City Getaway and BATGIRL™: Gotham City Chase. Six Flags America in celebration of its 25th Anniversary year, will get a newly-themed SteamTown – where the past meets the future. This redeveloped steampunk realm will include a whole new storyline, three re-imagined attractions, return of the award-winning stunt show, new food and retail offers, and new surprises of prehistoric proportions. Most exciting, it will also feature the all new SteamWhirler a family thrill ride in which 4 arms rotate in fast intermeshing orbits.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s23)

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags