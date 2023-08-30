The All-New Bobcat Coaster Pounces into Six Flags Great Escape in 2024.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Great Escape, the thrill capital of upstate New York, proudly announces a brand-new roller coaster for 2024, The Bobcat. This exciting addition marks the first new wooden coaster introduced to New York state since 1999 and is the first new coaster to be constructed at Six Flags Great Escape since 2003. Replacing the Alpine Bobsled which retires September 4, 2023, the family coaster features an adventurous mix of speed, airtime, twists and turns.

“We knew we had to find a perfect fit to replace the Alpine Bobsled in the hearts of our guests,” said Resort President Rebecca Wood. “This beautiful, all-natural wooden family coaster will deliver a smooth, fast and heart-pounding experience. It is sure to be an instant classic.”

Fast facts about The Bobcat:

Speeds up to nearly 40 mph;

Height: 55.4 feet;

Length: 1412 feet;

2 trains, 12 passengers per train;

Height requirement: 42” with person of responsibility, 48” to ride alone;

Beautiful, natural design to compliment park surroundings;

Revolutionary coaster trains provide smooth rider experience.

Pending Town of Queensbury approval, The Bobcat will begin its prowl in the spring of 2024, just in time for the park’s 70th anniversary celebration. A perfect complement to the fabled Comet, The Bobcat will provide the unique feel of a quintessential wooden coaster, introducing thrill-seekers to quick turns, spunky drops and heart-pumping excitement aboard a custom, state-of-the-art, themed train.

Preparing for the epic 2024 Season and the all-new coaster, The Biggest Sale of the Year is on, featuring discounts of up to 70% on season passes, tickets, and more, available now through September 5. With Platinum Passes available for $55, guests can enjoy the rest of the 2023 season including Oktoberfest and Fright Fest and all of 2024 with perks including unlimited visits to Six Flags Great Escape and Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags New England and La Ronde, parking, discounts on food and merchandise all season long, skip-the-line passes and much more! For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatescape.

The resort is currently hiring for Fright Fest and for a variety of positions across departments, including a seamless rapid-hire option for qualified applicants. A variety of departments and positions offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks, and many jobs start at $15 per hour. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at sixflagsjobs.com.

About Six Flags Great Escape Resort

Six Flags Great Escape Resort is the quintessential location to play, stay and get away. This unique family vacation features a 200-suite, kid-friendly lodge with an indoor water park and a theme park that offers thrills for all ages. With rides, shows, and attractions, and an outdoor water park, Six Flags Great Escape features classic coasters like the Comet, family-friendly kid’s areas and hours of fun for everyone.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

