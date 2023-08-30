Fortress Technology Solutions, Inc. Paves the Way for Canadian Property Management Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortress Technology Solutions, Inc., a trailblazing player in the property management software industry, is breaking new ground by adopting a unique strategic approach of integrating with best-in-class preferred accounting software partners in the region, offering unparalleled flexibility for expansion into new markets. The company just announced the general availability of FORTRESS in the Canadian market.

The early decision to forgo an internal accounting solution was deliberate— FORTRESS empowers property management organizations to choose and combine the most suitable and locally preferred accounting software to manage their portfolios. This strategic decision ensures property managers can adapt their financial processes to regional requirements, allowing frictionless expansion into international markets.

"We believe that the property management landscape is as unique as the locations it serves. Our commitment to consistent innovation and creativity leads us towards this path. Today signals our continued commitment to enhancing the property management operations experience for everyone, everywhere," explains Kerri Davis, Founder and CEO of Fortress Technology Solutions Inc. This advantage accelerates the company's growth trajectory and solidifies its reputation as a thought leader in the Proptech industry.

Ron Lovett, Founder of VIDA and driver of VIDA's innovative and purpose-driven approach, describes the partnership:

“VIDA is excited to partner with Fortress Technology Solutions, as we keep building a sense of belonging throughout our communities. The user-friendly software will be a central resource in providing value to our customers and partners into the future.”

From here, the two companies are working together to develop a robust tech ecosystem to support VIDA's mission to revolutionize affordable communities and reach 10,000 units by 2027. This integration is critical to VIDA's continued success as the company continues to revolutionize affordable housing in Canada.

Kerri Davis shares, "Fortress is honored and excited to help VIDA continue to excel and scale by providing the system they need to support their teams, owners, and residents. We will work alongside the VIDA team to ensure high adoption and success rates in record time. And we can't wait to offer the same to other Canadian companies."

Fortress Technology Solutions is poised to redefine the future of property management on a global scale by adapting to the diverse needs of property managers and residents alike in different international regions.

About FORTRESS

FORTRESS is a core property management operating system that helps busy property managers streamline their operations while scaling. Designed alongside on-the-ground teams, it's an easy-adopt operations platform. It fully integrates with best-in-class tools and includes insights about income, occupancy, rent trends, work orders, online reviews, smart price recommendations, renewals, and more. Founded in 2018, Fortress Technology Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with offices remotely worldwide. Visit fortresstech.io and follow @fortressprotech.

About VIDA

VIDA is revolutionizing affordable communities.

We are a vertically integrated property owner and manager that is using business as a force for good. VIDA has developed a social impact brand and business model focused on preserving and enhancing North America’s largest stock of affordable housing supply while using proprietary systems to improve social, economic and health outcomes among working class residents.

Safety & Security, Cleanliness, Opportunity and Community are the four pillars on which VIDA’s residents enjoy affordable rental accommodation that they are proud to call “home” and that helps them get ahead in life.