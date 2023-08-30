Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $9 Million Contract for Cooling System for U.K. Waste-to-Energy Facility

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental business segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $9 million to design and supply an air-cooled condenser system for a waste-to-energy facility in the U.K.

B&W Environmental will supply a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser system, which provides significant environmental benefits by eliminating cooling water. SPIG air-cooled condensers can be used in nearly any climate and are well-suited for renewable energy applications such as waste-to-energy and biomass-fueled power plants.

“We continue to see a strong market for B&W Environmental’s cooling technologies in Europe, particularly for renewable energy projects,” said Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President, Clean Energy. “We look forward to delivering this cooling system for our customer and contributing to the development of this clean energy facility.”

SPIG high efficiency air-cooled condensers are flexible and customizable to a plant’s layout, and offer low-noise operation and corrosion resistance, and can operate in extreme temperature conditions. Customers also benefit from the equipment’s long operating life, minimized downtime and maximized plant performance and availability.

