LogRhythm Announces Partnership with Cimcor for Enhanced Cybersecurity Capabilities

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced its partnership with Cimcor, an industry leader in developing innovative security and integrity software solutions. LogRhythm and Cimcor work together to help organizations around the globe increase visibility and protect against modern cyberattacks.

This partnership leverages LogRhythm's comprehensive security information and event management (SIEM) platform and Cimcor's file integrity monitoring (FIM) solution, CimTrak. LogRhythm’s integration with CimTrak allows LogRhythm to ingest integrity data that can identify zero-day attacks, ransomware activity, and configuration vulnerabilities. These issues can then be addressed either manually or automatically by reverting to any of the previously established trusted baselines, allowing for prompt resolution and removal.

"Security threats are constantly evolving, and organizations must remain vigilant in protecting their sensitive data and infrastructure," said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. "Our partnership with Cimcor allows us to offer a holistic cybersecurity solution that not only detects and monitors threats but also safeguards the integrity and compliance of crucial files and systems. By leveraging this joint offering, organizations can strengthen their security posture and effectively combat ever-evolving cyber threats."

Through this integration, LogRhythm can monitor the integrity of a customer’s enterprise, whether those assets are physical, virtual, hybrid, air-gapped, or in the cloud. CimTrak works across multiple operating systems and device types, managing files, directories, configurations, users, groups, policies, active directories, database schemas, cloud configurations, hypervisors, containers, network devices, ports, and more. Key benefits of this integration include:

Identify security breaches and incidents in seconds compared to an industry average of 207 days.

Remediate and roll back unwanted changes (malicious or circumvented changes) manually or automatically.

Deploy and easily operate in just an hour without the need for professional services.

Gain visibility into unexpected changes to your enterprise.

“LogRhythm offers extensive support for and integration across our entire product portfolio to address the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Robert E. Johnson, III, President/CEO and co-founder at Cimcor. "This partnership enables us to extend the reach of our solutions and provide customers with a comprehensive security offering. Together, we can help organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals and protect their most critical assets."

This partnership bolsters LogRhythm's impressive trajectory, as the company recently celebrated its 20-year milestone with a renewed commitment to delivering innovative solutions. By consistently introducing quarterly innovations and enhancements across their full suite of solutions, LogRhythm continues to be at the forefront of empowering security professionals. LogRhythm would also like to thank Cimcor for being a platinum sponsor at this year’s RhythmWorld 2023 Security Conference taking place Oct. 16–18, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt Regency Denver.

To learn more about LogRhythm’s partnerships, please visit: https://logrhythm.com/partners/technology-partners/

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About Cimcor

Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation compliance and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/