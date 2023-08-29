International Color Blindness Awareness Month Nets Huge Turnout

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnChroma – creators of glasses for color blindness – today announced that over 160 organizations and influencers have committed to support International Color Blindness Awareness Month 2023. During September, EnChroma and major museums, universities, businesses, libraries, school districts, state and federal parks, tourism agencies, influencers, and Lions and Kiwanis Clubs, will band together to make social media posts, disseminate information, and engage in other activities to educate the public about Color Vision Deficiency (“color blindness”).

This year companies and organizations large and small from around the world representing a variety of fields have pledged their support. They include multinational corporations such as Honeywell Aerospace and Siemens Energy, the Centre Pompidou, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Boston University, North Carolina State University, Friends of Kauai Wildlife Refuges, the Audubon Nature Institute, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden – to name just a few.

“That nearly four times the number of influencers and organizations are supporting this year’s color blindness awareness month demonstrates the growing recognition of color blindness’ prevalence and effects,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We greatly appreciate that so many people and organizations are spotlighting color blindness in hopes it will spur educators, legislators and employers to take actions that mitigate the frustrations and challenges people with color vision deficiency experience every day.”

Color blindness affects one in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%); 13 million in the US, 30 million in Europe and 350 million people worldwide. While people with normal color vision see over one million shades of color, those with Color Vision Deficiency only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades. Common color confusions include green and yellow, gray and pink, purple and blue, and red can appear brown. Click here to see more images depicting color blindness.

EnChroma encourages organizations, businesses and individuals to sign up here to commit to making at least one social media post, or undertaking any other activity to promote color blindness awareness in September, using any of the customizable images and templates located here. Participating organizations will receive two pairs of EnChroma glasses to give away to color blind students, customers, staff or visitors.

The 160+ organizations participating in International Color Blindness Month 2023:

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

Honeywell Aerospace

Audubon Nature Institute - C&E

Friends of Kauai Wildlife Refuges

Boy Scouts of America

Amherst College

Mercedes-Benz Museum, Germany

Centre Pompidou, Paris

Boston U. - Dept. of Chemistry

Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Dallas Museum of Art

Siemens Energy, Inc.

North Carolina State University

University College Cork, Ireland

Faber-Castell Germany

U.S. Department of the Interior Museum

Maiella National Park, Italy

North Dakota Parks and Recreation

Mississippi State U. Dept of Geosciences & Dunn-Seiler Museum

Travel Oregon

Michigan DNR Outdoor Adventure Center

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Akron Art Museum

Rhode Island School of Design

Discovery Science & Technology Centre, Australia

Natural Tunnel State Park

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

America's Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College

George A. Spiva Center for the Arts

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library

Johnson County Public Library

Timken Museum of Art

Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust

Lutcher High School

The Panoramic Doula

Experience Prescott

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Adams, MN Lions

Visit Oakland

MCA Denver

JN "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge

Fayetteville community Lions Club

Jakopič Gallery, Slovenia

Centraal Museum Utrecht

Brughs Auto

Lumberton Lions Club

The Aurelia Foundation dba Creative Steps

BYLD Better

Hurts Donut Company

St. Johns County Public Library System

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

The Dali Museum

Boy Scout Troop 263

Arch / Spinnaker Solutions

Righteous Roots

North Texas Critical Communications Group

Sacred Heart School

miss.phillips

The Stallery

Alfred University

Hennessey Middle School

Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art

Hampstead Lion’s Club

Mendocino High School

Lakeview School

Merriam Parks and Recreation

Downers Grove Public Library

Berks County Public Libraries

Alaska State Parks - I&E Unit

Lancaster Museum of Art and History

W.J. Niederkorn Library

Nassau County Museum of Art

Galveston Arts Center

Berkeley County Museum

City of Mission, BC

Springfield Art Museum

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The Union for Contemporary Art

Birmingham Museum of Art

Glen Ridge Public Library

“Ding” Darling Wildlife Society

BoomTown Saints

Blackcat9.org

Cantigny Park

Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston

Whip Mix Corporation

G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA

Frisco High School

New Braunfels Railroad Museum

Erwin NC Lions Club

Polaris Career Center Cleveland, OH

Arizona Vision Therapy Center

Diadent Group International Inc

Moms Kitchen Inc DBA iL Posto

East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District

Tubular Steel

Fondazione Paolina Brugnatelli, Italy

Retro Radio Farm

AYSO Region 427

Mathnasium of Mechanicsville

De Krown Enterprises

Green Bay Southwest High School

St. Benedict's Abbey

Montgomery Museum of Fine Art

Delta School District

Massachusetts Association Blind & Visually Handicapped

River Parishes Community College

Ogden Museum of Sparta Parks and Recreation

Portland Art Museum

Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES

Clever R-V

Drexel Elementary School

Thumbies

Ivey's air condition and refrigeration, llc.

I Have a Gift

Mulvane Art Museum

Southern Art

Beaver County Library System

L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library

Hawkeye Community College

ASPIRA Academy Elementary

Erwin, NC Lions club

Visit Sarasota County

Visit Fairfax

H.U.M.M.A.N.

Experience Kissimmee

New Orleans & Company

Salisbury NC Lions Club

Central Unit School District 301

Faber-Castell Austria

Faber-Castell Switzerland

Faber-Castell USA

Brock Huard, Fox college football analyst cohost of Brock & Salk

Amato Painting

Maldives Finolhu Resort, Seaside Collection

Reading Public Library

Arizona State Museum, University of Arizona

Tony Tixier, musician

KenHeron.com, Radio Show Host

In Flames (rock band)

Art Gallery of New South Wales

Carolina Traveler Magazine

WONDERS WITHIN REACH

Erika Baiardi, Erikabaiardi

Thais Santa Cruz Lopez, Thais_stacruz

Amanda White,#lifeasmandy

Jason Tatum, @coach_jtatum

Auxiliary to VFW POST 10818

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

Bryson Porter, @shvryce

Alex Ivey, @Hvac_tips

Basar Gorur, bg_underwater

Jason Senekkis, @tzeison_

Preston Amato, @baseballauthority

Mesut SUR, @Mamushi_

Jose Moran

James Rodgers, pilot.ni

Austin Pearson, @austinpearson14

Washington Council of the Blind (WCB)

EnChroma Color Accessibility Program™

EnChroma is the leading advocate for accessibility for those with color blindness. Nearly 200 public institutions — including over 100 museums libraries, schools, universities, national parks, gardens, employers and tourism bureaus — participate to help color blind visitors or students more fully experience colors in art, nature, and overcome obstacles to learning. Participating organizations include the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, The Centre Pompidou, Van Gogh Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Boston University, North Carolina State University, and many others. EnChroma donates a pair of glasses for every pair an organization purchases. EnChroma also provides materials for institutions to educate the public or teachers, students, and parents about color blindness and its effects.

EnChroma encourages schools and parents to easily and quickly test all students for color blindness using its free online color vision test. Email accessibility@enchroma.com to learn more.

EnChroma’s patented lens technology helps people with red-green color blindness see an expanded range of colors and to see them more vibrantly, clearly and distinctly. Studies by world-renowned color vision scientists at the University of California, Davis and France’s INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute, and the University of the Incarnate Word, have demonstrated the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses.

