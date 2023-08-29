Medisca Celebrates 5-Year Partnership to Increase Access to Resources for Chronic Pain Management

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2018, Medisca, a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding and personalized medicine, partnered with the Université Laval Faculty of Medicine located in Quebec, Canada. The commitment included funding the establishment of a Chair in Educational Leadership in Chronic Pain Treatment, donating $500,000 to the initiative. Five years later, Medisca is a proud founding partner of the collaborative success of the Université Laval’s Chair in Educational Leadership in Chronic Pain Treatment-Medisca, Dr. Anne Marie Pinard, MD FRCPC, M.(Ed.), and the Quebec Pain Research Network.

Marking the success of this multi-year initiative was the development and launch of the “My Pain Management” Web Portal in March 2021 that houses over 280 validated resources for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. In November 2022, the foundation also launched “Programme Agir pour moi”, an 8-week self-management program for patients experiencing chronic pain, and developed over 40 continuing education trainings for healthcare providers. Both additions were implemented in alignment with the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services’ new Action Plan for Chronic Pain Management that launched in early 2023.

“Every week, front-line healthcare professionals call me for advice on pain management. Offering a rich portal of free, expert-validated resources for both patients and professionals is an achievement I'm very proud of, and one that will be very useful in the field," says Dr. Anne Marie Pinard, holder of the Université Laval’s Chair in Educational Leadership in Chronic Pain Treatment-Medisca. “Medisca saw the value in our mission and we are incredibly grateful for their support in funding this important initiative,” continued Dr. Pinard.

For over 30 years, Medisca has been a leader in the pharmaceutical compounding space, contributing to the evolution of personalized medicine and better patient care. “Our mission is founded on caring about people and our contribution to healthcare would not be where it is today without partnering with institutions, such as the Université Laval, that shares this common mission” said Tony Dos Santos, President and Founder of Medisca. “The work of Dr. Anne Marie Pinard and her team have created heightened awareness about personalized wellness that will change how chronic pain is managed. They have made impressive strides in the last five years to empower patients, physicians, and pharmacists through education – and we know it is only the beginning for them,” continued Dos Santos.

Medisca is proud to be a founding sponsor that supported the development of the “My Pain Management” Web Portal and looks forward to exploring future collaboration opportunities with the Université Laval and Dr. Pinard.

About Medisca

Medisca is a global corporation with locations throughout North America, Australia, and Europe, that contributes to healthcare by leveraging strong partnerships that deliver customized solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Backed by 30+ years and a strong foundation in pharmaceutical compounding supply, Medisca is a business-to-business company that delivers comprehensive offerings by providing value, consistency, responsiveness, and loyalty. As Partners in Wellness, Medisca offers an unfailing devotion to improving lives across a multitude of needs and people. For more information visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.