Nursa Partners with American Red Cross on Nurse Staffing for Disaster Relief Sites

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nursa, a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need, today announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to aid in staffing disaster relief sites with nurse volunteers. Launching as the U.S. enters peak disaster season, the partnership will leverage Nursa’s growing nationwide nurse community to increase the number of trained nurse volunteers who are ready to deploy in support of the Red Cross whenever and wherever disasters strike.

“If you ask nurses why they do what they do, most will tell you it’s because they want to help others. This partnership provides a simple pathway for nurses to help their neighbors in times of need,” said Nursa Founder and CEO Curtis Anderson. “Nursa’s real-time technology platform and nationwide community of talented nurses perfectly position us to support the American Red Cross in growing the number of qualified, local nurses who are ready to provide rapid response to disasters in their communities.”

While disasters can occur any time of year, the U.S. typically experiences an uptick in weather-related disasters beginning in August and running through October. Moreover, the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information reports major natural disasters are becoming more frequent, with eight out of the 10 years with the highest number of natural disasters having occurred in the last decade.

Through this partnership, Nursa’s fast-growing community of more than 95,000 nurses can apply to volunteer with the Red Cross directly through Nursa. Each volunteer candidate will then complete a few hours of virtual training on Red Cross disaster protocols before they are approved to mobilize when volunteers are needed following a disaster.

Interested nurses can visit this link for more information and to register.

“As a Red Cross nurse, I have the privilege of working with those impacted by a disaster and to assist them with their health-related recovery needs,” said American Red Cross nurse volunteer Karen Younger. “It is meaningful and rewarding work, to be able to use my nursing knowledge and skills as a volunteer and to make a difference in the lives of others. And being a Red Cross nurse is also a wonderful opportunity to form new and lasting friendships with other disaster responders.”

Each year, Red Cross volunteers help respond to more than 60,000 disasters. More than 11,000 nurses and health professionals make up the organization’s volunteer pool. From working in military hospitals to collecting blood and working one-on-one with victims, there are numerous opportunities to help communities impacted by disasters through the Red Cross.

About Nursa™

Nursa is a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need quickly and safely, removing the financial strain and operational gaps of traditional staffing methods. Nursa’s real-time technology enables hospitals, health systems, skilled nursing facilities and community organizations to easily secure qualified, local nursing talent for per diem shifts. Founded in 2019 and built on the bedrock granite of Lake Bonneville in Salt Lake City, Nursa is trusted by a growing community of more than 1,300 facilities and 95,000 nurses nationwide and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit Nursa.com.