Dash Solutions Acquires KyckGlobal, Advancing Its Industry-Leading Payments Platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dash Solutions, (formerly Prepaid Technologies), an innovative payments and engagement technology provider today announced the acquisition of KyckGlobal, an Atlanta-based fintech company offering a suite of domestic and international digital payment solutions.

Since the $96 million investment from Edison Partners in 2021, Dash Solutions has been strategically investing in its tech platform to provide more solutions for their commercial customers. Dash’s goal has been to expand into new markets and deliver a broader platform of highly configurable payment and engagement solutions that drive efficiency, motivation, and oversight. The acquisition reinforces the company’s strategy to provide the market with more solutions to digitize payments.

Dash Solutions has partnered with KyckGlobal for several years and sees the acquisition as a catalyst to strengthen their four core offerings of pay, rewards and incentives, expense management and corporate disbursements. Diverse solutions and high touch configurability have always been foundational to Dash’s technology and the acquisition of Kyck expands those capabilities immediately.

“ We’re continuing to make major investments in our core solutions and technology to ensure we’re providing our customers and partners with innovative payment solutions that meet their pressing payments needs and that means continuously delivering cutting-edge features and configurability,” said Stephen Faust, CEO of Dash Solutions. “ KyckGlobal’s platform is an outstanding complement to our existing digital and card-based offerings. We know that this will help us accelerate our roadmap and move us closer to our vision of becoming the leading digital payments solutions provider in market.”

As a leader and innovator in the digital payments market for more than 25 years, Dash Solutions has a unique, long-standing perspective on the industry and emerging opportunities. Through partnerships with Visa, MasterCard and Discover to utilize prepaid debit and push solutions as well as other digital payment strategies, the company has achieved 10x growth over the last five years and delivers billions in payments annually.

KyckGlobal was founded by Ashish Bahl in 2018. Bahl was also the founder of Harbor Payments (American Express - 2007) and Acculynk (FirstData - 2017). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) served as financial advisor to KyckGlobal throughout the deal.

About Dash Solutions

Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at dashsolutions.com.