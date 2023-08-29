Cozzini Bros. and Market Grinding Announce Joint Venture

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cozzini Bros., Inc., the leading cutlery sharpening and exchange services company in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Market Grinding, Inc. The joint company will operate under the Cozzini Bros. name.

Market Grinding, based in Middleboro, Massachusetts, provides exceptional cutlery sharpening services to local businesses in the greater Boston region and throughout New England. The business was originally founded in Boston’s historic Quincy Market in the 1930’s and later acquired by Walter Maganzini, Sr. a 3rd generation knife sharpener whose family has been sharpening knives in Boston since 1891. Walter, along with his two sons, Walter Jr. and Brad, rapidly grew the company and today Market Grinding is operated by the 4th generation Maganzini brothers. Walter, Jr. and Brad will both join Cozzini as Area Managers, initially overseeing the business in territories currently serviced by Market Grinding.

“Joining forces with Market Grinding is another in a long line of successful partnerships with exceptional cutlery service companies throughout the United States,” said Todd Wolfe, CEO of Cozzini Bros. “Market Grinding has a long history of being a premier knife sharpening company in New England, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the Maganzini family and their team. The combination allows us to expand our footprint in other New England markets with Cozzini employees and provides us with additional delivery capacity to support our growing sales team in the Northeast.”

“Market Grinding is excited to partner with Cozzini Bros.,” noted Walter Maganzini, Jr., President of Market Grinding. “Brad’s and my success over the years has resulted from our attention to the needs of our customers, which Cozzini shares. As a larger company, Cozzini has made investments in technology, including state-of-the-art sharpening, driver routing and customer invoicing capabilities, that is the envy of our industry. Todd and the Cozzini team worked with Brad and me to structure a transaction that met our family’s needs and results in a wonderful new home for our long-time employees.”

Cozzini Bros, Inc. is the largest commercial knife sharpening company in the country, serving independent restaurants, restaurant chains, grocery stores and other foodservice institutions across the country. The company provides knife exchange, various ancillary services and kitchen supplies to over 90,000 customers nationwide. Established in 1905, Cozzini Bros. is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.