ReproTech LLC Appoints Brad Senstra Chief Executive Officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReproTech LLC (“ReproTech” or the “Company”), the industry leader in human reproductive tissue cryogenic storage, today announced that Brad Senstra has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

A pioneer in dedicated reproductive storage with over 30 years of experience, ReproTech specializes in long-term cryostorage and safe transportation of reproductive tissues. The Company, which received a majority investment from Red Barn Equity Partners in 2021, maintains regional facilities in Florida, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, and Connecticut.

Mr. Senstra brings to ReproTech more than 16-years of experience in fertility and reproductive medicine. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Executive Director of Seattle Reproductive Medicine (“SRM”). During his tenure, Mr. Senstra oversaw all clinic functions and guided SRM to become one of the largest fertility programs on the west coast. He was responsible for expanding the business to over 300 employees, six clinics and two full-service embryology labs. Mr. Senstra also contributed significantly to the creation of My Egg Bank, one of the largest national donor egg banks and elevated patient retention and customer service. Earlier in his career, Mr. Senstra held roles at Virginia Mason Medical Center where he was Director of Finance and Premera Blue Cross.

Luis A. Fernandez, Co-Founder and Partner, Red Barn Equity Partners, said, “Brad brings a wealth of experience and leadership to ReproTech as well as a proven track record of exceptional performance and dedication to the fertility field. His extensive accomplishments speak to his leadership abilities, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence. We are confident that his expertise and passion will greatly contribute to the growth and success of the Company.”

Mr. Senstra, added, “ReproTech has long been admired as the industry leader in human reproductive tissue cryogenic storage for many years and continues to develop innovative capabilities and technologies that provide fertility clinics and patients with state-of-the-art solutions in support of their reproductive storage needs. I am thrilled to join the Company as CEO and look forward to working with ReproTech’s talented team to build upon the Company’s successful track record of first-class service, safety, and reliability.”

Mr. Senstra is a noted thought leader in reproductive medicine and has presented at numerous American Society for Reproductive Medicine meetings and events over the past 16 years. He also served on the Association of Reproductive Managers Board from 2014-2017. Mr. Senstra earned a Masters of Health Administration from the University of Washington and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from North Dakota State University.

About ReproTech LLC

ReproTech LLC has been an industry leader in long-term human reproductive cryostorage and transportation for over 30 years. ReproTech’s facilities in Florida, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas and Connecticut are managed by trained and experienced staff who regularly work with fertility centers and understand the fertility journey of patients. ReproTech’s proven protocols, Multi-Layer Monitoring systems, and disaster-safe rooms offer peace-of-mind to fertility patients who are storing specimens for future use. Learn more about ReproTech at www.reprotech.com.