BioSkryb Genomics Partners with Research Instruments Pte Ltd to Bring Industry Leading Single-Cell Technologies to Singapore and Southeast Asia

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, from discovery to diagnostics, today announced a partnership with Research Instruments Pte Ltd, a premier distributor for genomic and life science research products in Southeast Asia, to distribute BioSkryb’s ResolveDNA® and ResolveOME™ single cell amplification tools throughout Singapore and Southeast Asia. Research Instruments (“Everlife-RI") is part of Everlife Asia, a leading Asia-focused market access and distribution group with strong capabilities in life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation operating in seven countries across Asia.

BioSkryb’s ResolveDNA genome amplification technology enables researchers to accurately examine whole genomes, whole exomes, and low-input DNA samples from single cells to reveal novel insights on the molecular drivers of disease. ResolveDNA reduces biases, experimental artifacts, and poor reproducibility that are commonly associated with traditional amplification methods, resulting in increased genomic coverage at an unprecedented resolution.

ResolveOME is a first of its kind multiomic solution that combines whole genome or exome analysis with whole transcriptome analysis within each individual cell in an integrated workflow and can help investigators explore complex multiomic datasets at scale. Powered by BioSkryb’s patented primary template-directed amplification (PTA) technology, ResolveOME and ResolveDNA dramatically increase genomic coverage to 97%. When coupled with BioSkryb’s BaseJumper™ bioinformatics platform, which provides quick analysis of complex data at scale, investigators can comprehensively explore single cell multiomic data to enhance understanding of complex diseases.

“We look forward to working with Everlife-RI to bring the power of ResolveOME and ResolveDNA to more researchers and investigators in Southeast Asia and enable greater insights into how complex diseases function,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO of BioSkryb Genomics. “Expanding into these critical markets will support scientific breakthroughs in research, diagnostics, and treatments through increased access to the unmatched resolution of our single cell multiomics platforms.”

“Everlife-RI is committed to facilitating access to state-of-the-art research tools within our core geographic markets to help enable higher levels of research and eventually better outcomes for patients battling complex diseases,” said Yeo Seok Hoon, CEO of Everlife-Research Instruments. “BioSkryb’s single cell amplification tools offer an unprecedented multiomic view at single-cell resolution, and we look forward to working with them to increase access to these powerful solutions throughout Southeast Asia.”

Everlife-RI is the premier distributor for genomic and life science research products in Southeast Asia, with multiple technical teams and established customer support relationships throughout the region. Their core mission is to introduce and accelerate the adoption of groundbreaking life science research tools to their markets.

To learn more about BioSkryb, please visit https://www.bioskryb.com/.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome within a single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

About Everlife-Research Instruments

Everlife-Research Instruments has been providing Southeast Asia’s life sciences community with access to comprehensive quality scientific solutions for decades. Headquartered in Singapore, our dedicated sales, marketing, service and support teams aim to Enable Better Outcomes for the life science community in the region by providing top quality products and world-class commercial and technical support. Everlife-Research Instruments is part of the Everlife Group, one of Asia’s leading market access and distribution platforms. To learn more, visit: www.ri.com.sg