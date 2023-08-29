Northwell Health, ProHEALTH Dental to offer oral health services to New York Metro area

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health and ProHEALTH Dental today announced a strategic agreement to provide oral health services across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County. Northwell is New York State’s largest health care provider with more than 900 locations while ProHEALTH Dental has a network of 16 state-of-the-art dental offices throughout the region.

As a result, Northwell will become the only health system in the New York Metro area that offers community-based dental services in such a comprehensive approach.

“We recognize that dental health is an essential and fundamental component of comprehensive health care services and that poor oral hygiene is frequently related to underlying serious medical conditions,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell's president and CEO. “It’s essential that we make these services available to the communities we serve to promote a holistic approach to total health.”

Northwell already offers dental services throughout Long Island and New York City, offering services at the majority of its 21 hospitals. Northwell also has several ambulatory practices in Nassau and Suffolk Counties and NYC. The agreement with ProHEALTH Dental expands patient access to specialty dental care and a tertiary network within Northwell’s footprint.

“Working with ProHEALTH Dental will allow Northwell to accelerate its plan to offer expanded dental services and promote the health and overall well-being of its patients,” said David Hirsch, DDS, MD, senior vice president of Dental Medicine at Northwell. “Northwell Dental’s mission is to provide comprehensive, quality dental care to all communities that it serves.”

The importance of oral health has been well-documented, including a recent National Institutes of Health report that identified more than 60 serious, correlated medical conditions, from diabetes to heart disease, certain cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. The NIH had stressed the need for more coordinated medical and dental care, which is the goal for Northwell’s agreement with ProHEALTH Dental.

“We are honored to be working with Northwell in promoting our mission of educating the public about the vital role that oral health plays and providing the highest quality services for our patients,” said David Cooper, MD, founder and board chair of ProHEALTH Dental. “Our agreement with Northwell is yet another step toward bringing medicine and dentistry together in support of overall health. As a practicing internist for over 30 years, I am well aware of the correlation between poor oral health and many serious diseases. Coordinating medical and dental will unquestionably lead to improved outcomes and healthier lives.”

For more information or to book an appointment with ProHealth Dental, call 855-PHD-CARE or go to: www.phdental.com.

For more information or to book an appointment with Northwell Health Dental Medicine, call 516-562-1300 or visit: https://www.northwell.edu/doctors-offices/northwell-health-physician-partners-dental-medicine-at-Manhasset

About ProHEALTH Dental

Based in Lake Success, New York, ProHEALTH Dental partners with health systems and medical groups to coordinate dental services with primary care medical services and promote the oral and overall health and well-being of their patients. Under these clinical affiliation arrangements, ProHEALTH Dental develops state-of-the-art dental offices to provide both preventative and restorative dentistry, as well as all needed specialty services, for both children and adults. ProHEALTH Dental currently operates sixteen dental offices in Long Island, Queens, Westchester and New Jersey. ProHEALTH Dental also serves as the exclusive provider of the Renew full arch proprietary full arch implant systems in the Tristate area. For more information about ProHEALTH Dental, please visit www.phdental.com and follow us @ProHealthCareDental on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.