AmTrust Financial Services Selects One Inc’s PremiumPay® for a Robust Digital Infrastructure

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a global specialty property and casualty insurer and the nation’s third-largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has selected One Inc’s inbound payments platform and best-in-class solution, PremiumPay®.

Optimizing One Inc’s PremiumPay will help AmTrust use the most innovative solutions to monitor and improve its customer experience and premium collection process. AmTrust joins the roster of accredited insurers adopting One Inc's seamless payment solution, adding to the series of new insurance partnership announcements this year.

"At AmTrust, implementing a contemporary payment solution that aligns with the ever-changing demands of our insured clients is critical to customer satisfaction," stated Ariel Gorelik, EVP/Global Head of Technology and Operations at AmTrust Financial Services. "Collaborating with One Inc will equip AmTrust with the digital framework required to elevate and optimize our unparalleled user experience."

“Policyholders expect fast, modern payment options that give them access to their funds quickly and securely. AmTrust now makes that a reality for their agents and insureds,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “We are honored by the company's vote of confidence in our digital payment solutions and capabilities and commend AmTrust’s commitment to delivering top-tier service to their customers."

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest-growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About AmTrust Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.