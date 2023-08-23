 Massey Ferguson Launches MF 500R Series Sprayer

DECATUR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, introduced the new Massey Ferguson® 500R Series Sprayer, a reliable, user-friendly solution for effective applications and increased independence. Building on more than 60 years of experience from across the AGCO family, the 740-gallon, 212 HP MF 525R and 860-gallon, 235 HP MF 530R Series sprayers come standard with an advanced chemical distribution system, flexible chassis, maintenance-friendly design elements and more to deliver a cost-effective spraying solution. Massey Ferguson will display the MF 500R Series Sprayer during the 2023 Farm Progress Show and is currently accepting orders for 2024 through select dealers.

“Massey Ferguson keeps the farmer at the heart of everything we do,” said Darren Parker, vice president, Massey Ferguson North America. “Farmers need a robust, entry-level spraying solution that provides fast ROI and a low total cost of ownership. The MF 500R Series Sprayer gives producers the flexibility to apply product at the peak window for their particular crop, maximizing yields and positively impacting their bottom line.”

Spray With Confidence

The Massey Ferguson 500R Series Sprayer is user-friendly and easy to operate. It provides the perfect balance of technology with an intuitive tractor-cab layout, allowing independent farmers to take control of their spraying applications with confidence.

A standard LiquidLogic® system puts the MF 500R Series Sprayer ahead of the competition in terms of efficiency and accuracy. The system offers 50-second priming with no wasted chemicals, reducing input costs and allowing for better stewardship of the land. An advanced recirculation system moves product through the tank and every inch of the boom for a constant rate and uniform mixture from start to finish. Control over 36 individual boom sections, six times more than other sprayers on the market, provides maximum precision with minimal waste for better ROI. Additionally, the LiquidLogic system cleans 75% faster and includes boom recovery and boom cleanout (BCO) to take advantage of every minute in the field.

The MF 500R Series Sprayer also features a tractor-style cab, which makes it easy for independent farmers to jump behind the wheel and get the job done. The roomy, ergonomic cab layout carries over from Massey Ferguson’s award-winning S Series tractor lineup for maximum comfort with reduced noise and vibration. Nearly 360-degree visibility makes it easy for operators to keep a close eye on the tires and booms.

The MF 500R Series Sprayer delivers on the company’s promise of straightforward, dependable equipment with a user-friendly reload station, easy access to service points and minimal daily maintenance for more uptime and easier service.

A Reliable Spraying Solution

The MF 500R Series Sprayer capitalizes on decades of experience from across the AGCO family of brands. Powered by a proven, cost-effective 7.4L AGCO Power™ engine, the MF 500R Series Sprayer offers power and torque characteristics that surpass the competition. A flexible, modified carbon steel chassis provides agility and traction in even the most difficult field conditions. A robust, non-welded frame allows all four wheels to stay on the ground, even when suspension runs out. Standard AWD allows for more efficient power-to-ground transfer. This feature maintains pump pressure at lower rpms for better fuel efficiency and more consistent coverage.

Customized Application

Like all Massey Ferguson machines, the MF 500R Series Sprayer offers a wide range of customizations, allowing farmers to design the sprayer that fits their operation and budget. Smart farming solutions from Fuse® and Raven are also available from the factory or aftermarket, providing a scalable, long-term equipment solution.

“We are excited to add the MF 500R Series Sprayer to our straightforward, dependable equipment lineup,” Parker said. “This product rounds out our portfolio, allowing us to better serve customers through every step of the growing cycle from planting to harvest.”

For more information on the MF 500R Series Sprayer, visit masseyferguson.com. Farm Progress attendees can also stop by the AGCO booth August 29-31 to see the sprayer in person.

Fuse, LiquidLogic and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. AGCO Power is a trademark of AGCO.

