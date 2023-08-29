A touchdown of a partnership: Lincoln Financial marks 20 years of Lincoln Financial Field and partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lincoln Financial Field and its long-standing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lincoln Financial Field, affectionately known as “The Linc,” has been a landmark in Philadelphia since its opening in August 2003. Home to the 2017 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Linc has hosted countless other world-class events, including the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup and WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. As an iconic Philadelphia landmark, the 20th anniversary of Lincoln Financial Field is a milestone for the local community.

Lincoln Financial Group’s partnership with the Eagles extends well beyond the football field. Over the last two decades, Lincoln Financial and the Philadelphia Eagles have demonstrated their commitment to uplifting the Philadelphia community through philanthropic initiatives like the Eagles Autism Challenge and the Eagles Eye Mobile and partnerships with organizations like Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America and the Eagles Charitable Foundation. Additionally, Lincoln and the Eagles often join forces to promote financial wellness, aligning with Lincoln’s mission to provide financial protection and security.

“Our relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles is special for Lincoln. It has grown and evolved over the last 20 years, strengthened by our shared commitment to philanthropic efforts, local pride and community outreach,” says John Kennedy, executive vice president, president of Lincoln Financial Distributors and head of Brand. “It’s important to all Lincoln employees that we continue to make an impact alongside the Eagles, both at the Linc and in the Philadelphia community.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Lincoln Financial hosted a festive tailgate experience on Aug. 24 for employees and their families, as well as Big Brothers and Big Sisters. In recognition of the company’s beloved hometown, the pre-game party featured Philly-style fun, including an appearance by the Eagles mascot, SWOOP; the Eagles drumline and pep band; team cheerleaders and legendary Eagles player, Brian Dawkins. A live mural activation recognizing the Linc’s anniversary was completed on-site by local Philly artist Jose “Busta” Bustamante, curated by Conrad Benner of Streets Dept.

The event took place before the Eagles pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts, during which Lincoln Financial’s president and CEO Ellen Cooper and John Kennedy served as honorary team captains. They were presented on the field with an honorary #20 jersey from Brian Dawkins.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $299.2 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance as of June 30, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.