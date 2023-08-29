Apex and Google Partner to Advance North Carolina’s Second Wind Farm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Clean Energy and Google today announced a power purchase agreement—the companies’ first—for the full 189 MW capacity of Timbermill Wind, to be constructed in North Carolina.

Timbermill Wind will support Google’s 2030 commitment to powering its operations with carbon-free energy around the clock. The PPA will contribute to the clean energy needs of the company’s data centers on the PJM grid. Google, in its third decade of climate action, has matched its annual electricity consumption with 100 percent renewable energy since 2017.

“Within the decade we have an ambitious goal for every Google data center to operate on clean electricity, every hour of every day,” said Donna Calderon, energy senior lead at Google. “We're excited to work with Apex for the first time to not only add wind power to one of the most difficult grids to decarbonize, but also bring additional clean energy jobs to North Carolina.”

“Timbermill Wind demonstrates the Apex team’s unmatched ability to execute on our expansive portfolio, even in a region notoriously difficult to advance wind power,” said Ken Young, CEO of Apex. “Alongside Google, with shared values and an ambitious perspective of its role in the energy transition, we’re pleased to deliver this best-in-class project—one only achievable through this strong collaboration.”

In addition to generating tangible environmental benefits, including the contribution of approximately $190,000 to nearby conservation efforts, Timbermill Wind will inject significant local economic benefits as Chowan County’s largest taxpayer. The project will create approximately $33 million in tax revenue for the community, more than 150 jobs during construction, and a new source of income for local farmers and landowners.

