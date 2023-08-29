Model 1 Moves the Commercial Vehicles Market Forward with Ford E-Transit; Lands Unprecedented Contract with The California Vanpool Authority

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, the nation’s largest bus and transportation services dealer, has signed an unprecedented contract with the California Vanpool Authority (CalVans), which purchased 403 new Ford E-TransitⓇ vans. CalVans is a public transit agency that meets the needs of California commuters by offering a vanpool program. It connects residents in areas with low population density with employment centers and is especially critical to meeting the needs of the farming community and its workers.

CalVans’ fleet of Ford E-transit vans was upfitted by Forest River Bus. The fleet includes both 12-person and 9-person passenger vans upfitted for different configurations and route needs, including ADA compliance and room for passenger bags and tools. The ADA passenger units are fully tested and certified by Forest River Bus, BraunAbility, Q’Straint and Freedman Seating Company to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) requirements.

Before the purchase of the Ford E-Transit units from Model 1, CalVans’ fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles included many traditional-fuel units that had exceeded the recommended lifecycle or were reaching end-of-life. CalVans struggled to find parts to maintain old gas-fueled models or traditional unit options to meet timing demands. While many vehicle dealers were still recovering from pandemic-related supply chain issues, Model 1 was investing not only in EV inventory, but in EV infrastructure, product support and technical training. Model 1 was poised to meet CalVans’ timing and deliver an entire fleet of Ford E-Transit vans.

“It’s encouraging to see adoption of electric vehicles happening at a significant scale,” said Tony Matijevich, President of Model 1. “We hope the move by CalVans – and their collaborative approach with Model 1 – emboldens other agencies and organizations to make the commitment to EV units.” Matijevich noted that Model 1 has units in stock as other organizations and agencies are expanding their fleets and considering EV.

"CalVans could not be more excited to lead the way in electric mobility,” said Steve McShane, CalVans Board Chair. “This single move will grow our fleet by more than 40 percent and save millions in miles not traveled in the next year – greenhouse gas- and gas-free,” he explained.

“The work Model 1 and Forest River Bus are doing to support California Vanpool Authority’s electrification journey – enabled by our class-leading E-Transit vans – will bring measurable cost savings in addition to reducing their carbon footprint,” said Tim Baughman, general manager of Ford Pro North America. “Ford Pro is proud to provide electric solutions to help accelerate business productivity, lower total cost of ownership and make EVs more accessible to rural areas where clean transportation alternatives are needed.”

Model 1 represents more than 20 top commercial vehicles (bus, van, EV, and other alternative fuel) manufacturers across the country. For more information on Model 1, its products, service, parts, and solutions, visit www.model1.com.

About Model 1

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles serves businesses, schools, and communities that need to move people. Established in 1980 in California as Creative Transportation Systems, Model 1 is the blueprint for creative commercial vehicle and bus solutions – with a drive for continual improvement and innovation in both traditional-fuel and alternative-fuel vehicles. Today, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, operates 23 dealer locations throughout the U.S. and employs more than 400 professionals.

About CalVans

California Vanpool Authority (CalVans) was formed in 2011 to provide the non-standard workforce of commuters with a shared telematics driven mobility option. It has grown to include hundreds of vanpools tailored to meet the needs of government employees, student populations and commuters working in a variety of California industries. CalVans, which operates across 32 counties, is a self-funded Joint Powers Agency created via the Membership of Council of Governments from various air districts across the state. Since its inception, CalVans vanpools have saved more than 1 billion road miles not traveled.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.