Donate to No Kid Hungry This September and Jack in the Box Will Thank You in Curly Fries

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today across America, millions of children are going to school hungry. This back-to-school season, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is continuing its partnership with No Kid Hungry to ensure kids have access to the one school supply they can’t do without: food. For the month of September at Jack in the Box, guests who donate $1 to No Kid Hungry will receive a coupon for a free small curly fry to use on their next visit. As always, 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to No Kid Hungry.

Jack in the Box has been a proud partner of No Kid Hungry since 2015, and has raised $3.7 million and counting. Their goal for this September is to raise $1 million to help feed kids and create the space for them to thrive. New this year, Jack in the Box is enlisting the help of their sports and gaming community.

To kick off the month-long fundraiser, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías will bring his talents from the mound to the register, taking photos and serving up curly fries to support No Kid Hungry. Jack in the Box and LA Dodgers fans can visit the Jack in the Box on 1220 Centinela Avenue in Inglewood, CA today, August 29 from 11am-12pm for this No Kid Hungry kick off and a chance to meet Urías - all while supporting children and families in need.

“Food is at the core of everything we do at Jack in the Box, which is why our national philanthropic focus is childhood hunger relief,” said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box. “We’re committed to our partnership with No Kid Hungry, and we look forward to fueling their mission to end childhood hunger at our restaurants this September. Hunger is a solvable problem, and we thank our partners at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and every guest who donates this September, for rallying behind this important cause with us.”

Over on their Twitch stream, Gamer Jack is giving out free food and encouraging viewers to donate those dollars to No Kid Hungry instead. Check out their channel here as Gamer Jack plays for a world where No Kid Hungry is a reality.

Donate to No Kid Hungry in-store or at jackinthebox.com this September, and Jack in the Box will thank you in curly fries.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.