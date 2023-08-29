Octo Wins JV Contract to Provide IT Transformation Services for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, an IBM company, today announced it has won a joint venture (JV) contract with Metric5 to provide IT transformation services for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of IT (OIT). The five-year contract was awarded to the Octo Metric JV and has a total value of $29 million.

Octo will provide continuous learning and transformation support for CMS personnel and programs through training delivery and hands-on coaching. Focusing on transparency, alignment, communication, collaboration, and business agility, Octo will support the OIT's cultural and organizational efforts.

Octo’s Health General Manager Charlie McQuillan said, “ This work is a continuation of our success in standing up and growing the Workforce Resilience program – a continuous learning and transformation program within CMS OIT. Over the course of 7 years supporting CMS, we have conducted training for more than 3,000 CMS participants, addressing topics such as agile transformation, scaled agile methodology, product management, human centered design, leadership, data science, and more. We’re excited to continue this work and expand on its successes.”

Mehul Sanghani, Octo’s CEO, said, “ Our established relationship with CMS has helped us break down barriers alongside OIT. We’re pleased to be able to continue this trend with our long-time partners at Metric5 and build upon OIT’s work of creating better business outcomes.”

