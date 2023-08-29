Laser Photonics Receives Order From Canada-Based Fabrication Company for the MarkStar Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking, today announced it received an order from a Canada-based fabrication company for its MarkStar Pro LPC-MS-PRO.

"Our MarkStar Pro laser marking system provided the perfect solution to this company's unique challenge," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "The company was in search of an effective method of marking cylinder-shaped products, and our MarkStar system blew expectations out of the water when paired with our pipe adapter."

A large machining and fabrication company based in Canada has adopted the MarkStar Pro to dependably and effectively mark parts to streamline their operations. The company turned to Laser Photonics as a trusted supplier of laser marking technology due to their cutting-edge products being able to reliably mark curved surfaces while remaining cost-effective and time-efficient. This system excels at making permanent, durable, and high-contrast marks on a variety of surfaces and materials.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStarPRO is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.