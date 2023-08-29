Oberson’s and Dyna-Mist Join Trinity Hunt Partners’ Commercial Landscaping Platform, Visterra

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on services businesses, is pleased to announce its commercial landscaping platform, Visterra Landscape Group, has partnered with Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes and Dyna-Mist. The Visterra platform welcomed its initial partnership, Riverside Services, in December 2022.

Visterra is building a family of commercial landscaping businesses with a reputation for excellence in client service while embodying the core values of respect, transparency, and a culture of collaboration. With incumbent partner company leaders guiding day-to-day operations in their markets, Visterra is focused on continued geographic expansion to build a national platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career growth opportunities.

The platform will be led by Alan Handley, who joins the team as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business services executive, Alan comes to the platform most recently from LRS, a nationwide waste management and recycling business. As Chairman, President, and CEO, Alan led LRS through more than 50 accretive acquisitions over six years. Alan will be a trusted partner in building and leading Visterra, evaluating future partnerships, and, most importantly, continuing to support each partner company’s core values, employees, and high customer care standards. Trinity Hunt and Visterra will work together to equip platform partners with the strategic and financial resources to further enable unparalleled service.

“ We are thrilled Oberson's and Dyna-Mist are joining Riverside in the Visterra family. We believe these partner businesses represent some of the best and brightest in the commercial landscaping services industry,” commented Garrett Greer, partner at Trinity Hunt. “ The Visterra platform enables like-minded leaders to collaborate and build upon their well-earned success, sharing best practices to build winning teams and continue to provide top-tier service to their clients."

Oberson’s provides landscaping maintenance, enhancement, and design solutions, as well as sweeping and critical winter services, to commercial customers in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company’s comprehensive regional footprint, strong leadership, and dedicated team provide opportunities for expansion under the Visterra umbrella throughout the Midwest.

“ We are excited to unite with Visterra and Trinity Hunt, who will provide us with a wealth of resources and expertise,” commented Oberson’s Founder Chad Oberson. “ We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and delivery to our customers while creating additional opportunities for our valued employees as we expand our operations.”

Founded in 1990, Dyna-Mist provides landscaping maintenance and enhancement services to religious, educational, corporate, and government facilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The company is known for its outstanding customer service and will serve as an anchor for the platform to build a broader presence in the Texas market.

“ After over 30 years building a best-in-class team and business, I remain incredibly dedicated to this company. My employees and customers come first, and I am grateful to partner with folks who share that commitment,” commented Dyna-Mist Founder Randy Plumlee. “ I am eager for this next stage of growth to continue benefitting our customers and being a place of opportunity for our employees.”

“ We are proud to establish a place where these dedicated leaders can continue supporting their teams and serving their customers with the added strategic and financial resources of Trinity Hunt and Visterra,” said Visterra CEO Alan Handley. “ This is already a very strong platform, and our expansion is just beginning.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt. Terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a commercial landscaping services platform focused on maintenance, enhancement, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. With incumbent partner company leaders guiding day-to-day operations in their markets, Visterra is focused on continued geographic expansion to build a national platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career growth opportunities. The platform's partner companies include Riverside Services, Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes, and Dyna-Mist. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

ABOUT OBERSON’S NURSERY AND LANDSCAPES

Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes offers landscaping maintenance, enhancement, and design solutions, as well as sweeping and critical winter services to commercial customers in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. For more information, visit www.obersonsnursery.com.

ABOUT DYNA-MIST

Dyna-Mist offers commercial landscaping solutions to religious, educational, corporate, and government facilities. For more than 30 years, the company has provided routine maintenance, seasonal enhancement, and irrigation services to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.dyna-mist.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. In 2021 and 2022, Dow Jones recognized Trinity Hunt on the Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List, a ranking identifying the private equity firms that generated the best performance for their investors by examining comprehensive data on aggregate performance. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.